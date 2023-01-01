Xinbeitou Historic Station

This light and airy wooden station building dates back to 1916 and was in service until 1988, when it was disassembled and packed off to Changhua to go on display. After locals campaigned for its return, It was shipped back and reconstructed close to its original location using blueprints from its 1930s incarnation. Exhibits recounting the station's story don't have much English but there are lots of good photos.

Don't miss the hot hand-soaking pool just before the station.

Notice the carved eaves and the ox-eye windows along the roof line.