Beitou Museum

This museum opened in 2008 in a Japanese-style building constructed in 1921 as a high-class hotel. The 1st floor has a teahouse serving afternoon tea, displays on a traditional Japanese home and temporary exhibitions focused on culture. The 2nd floor preserves the look of the original tatami-floored banquet and performance hall. Outside are traditional gardens and decks overlooking the town and mountains. Ask for the free English audio guide.

To get here, take minibus 230 from opposite Xinbeitou MRT station. Once inside, you'll need to remove your shoes and wear socks (provided).