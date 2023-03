This Japanese-style wooden temple was built in 1905 and is dedicated to Guanyin. It's home to a couple of nuns and is beautifully preserved. Check out the bell-shaped windows and the intricately carved beams, and if you're lucky, wild pink orchids will be in bloom in the pine-tree garden out front.

The steps leading up to the temple are marked by a large stone engraved with the Chinese characters for Puji.