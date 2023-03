Throughout the Japanese era this geothermal valley was considered one of Taiwan's great scenic wonders. The area has been much altered since, so it isn't quite that special any more, but the stone-lined basin filled with near-100°C green sulphur water is still a fascinating sight, especially on cool winter days when a thick, sulphury-smelling mist can be seen lifting off the waters.

The small gift shop at the entrance sells novelty hot-spring soaps and bath salts.