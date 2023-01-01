Grass Mountain Chateau

Built in 1920 and visited by Japanese Crown Prince Hirohito, this handsome building became Chiang Kai-shek's first residence in 1949. The chateau is now a museum, exhibition centre and well-regarded restaurant (mains NT$488) serving dishes favoured by the Generalissimo, such as meatballs, braised spare ribs and lamb. There are lovely views of the city from the verandah.

The easiest way to get here is to take the path directly behind Yangmingshan Bus Station and walk 15 minutes up Hushan Rd (湖山路) towards the flower clock. Look for the sign pointing the way down to the chateau directly before the car park.

The chateau was completely rebuilt after a fire almost gutted it in 2007. There are good English explanations for all the rooms. See if you can spot the small fish pond shaped like the Chinese character for heart (心).

Minibus 小9 that runs between Beitou MRT and Zhuzihu in Yangmingshan also stops here, but it may be difficult to get on if you catch the bus at Yangmingshan Bus Station because it's usually full.