Welcome to Brazil
One of the world's most captivating places, Brazil is a country of powdery white-sand beaches, verdant rainforests and wild, rhythm-filled metropolises. Brazil's attractions extend from frozen-in-time colonial towns to otherworldly landscapes of red-rock canyons, thundering waterfalls and coral-fringed tropical islands. Then there's Brazil's biodiversity: legendary in scope, its diverse ecosystems boast the greatest collection of plant and animal species found anywhere on earth. There are countless places where you can spot iconic species in Brazil, including toucans, scarlet macaws, howler monkeys, capybara, pink dolphins, sea turtles and thousands of other living species.
Landscapes & Biodiversity
Days of Adventure
Brazil offers big adventures for travelers with budgets large and small. There's horseback riding and wildlife-watching in the Pantanal, kayaking flooded forests in the Amazon, ascending rocky cliff tops to panoramic views, whale-watching off the coast, surfing stellar breaks off palm-fringed beaches and snorkeling crystal-clear rivers or coastal reefs – all are part of the great Brazilian experience. No less entrancing is the prospect of doing nothing, aside from sinking toes into warm sands and soaking up a glorious stretch of beach, with a caipirinha – Brazil's national cocktail – in hand.
Joie de Vivre
Brazil's most famous celebration, Carnaval, storms through the country's cities and towns with hip-shaking samba and frevo, dazzling costumes and parties that last until sun up, but Brazilians hardly limit their revelry to a few weeks of the year. Festas (festivals) happen throughout the year, and provide a window into Brazil's incredible diversity. The streets are carpeted with flowers during Ouro Preto's Semana Santa (Holy Week), while in the north, Bumba Meu Boi blends indigenous, African and Portuguese folklore. For a taste of the old world, hit Blumenau's beer- and schnitzel-loving Oktoberfest, the largest outside of Germany. Several cities, such as Recife, Fortaleza and Natal even host Carnaval at other times of year.
The Rhythms of Brazil
Wherever there's music, that carefree lust for life tends to appear – whether dancing with cariocas at Rio's atmospheric samba clubs or following powerful drumbeats through the streets of Salvador. There's the dancehall forró of the Northeast, twirling carimbó of the Amazon, scratch-skilled DJs of São Paulo and an endless variety of regional sounds that extends from the twangy country music of the sunbaked sertanejo to the hard-edged reggae of Maranhão.
Christ Redeemer, Sugar Loaf and Corcovado Mountain from Rio
The morning tour starts with a panoramic tour of downtown Rio where you'll pass by the infamous Sambadrome, the exhibition area for the renowned Samba schools in Rio. A brief stop is made at the Metropolitan Cathedral, made famous for its unusual pyramid shape. Admire its beauty and rareness from both the outside and the inside! Drive through downtown Rio and stop at the Metropolitan Cathedral. Then head towards the Urca neighborhood, where one of Rio's most iconic symbols is located, Sugar Loaf Mountain. Traveling up Sugar Loaf mountain on a cable car, you'll make a brief stop at a vantage point at approximately 700 feet (215 meters) above sea level. Capture unparalleled panoramic views of the city, Guanabara Bay, the Rio-Niteroi Bridge and Corcovado Mountain. You'll then ascend to the peak of Sugar Loaf for breathtaking views of Copacabana Beach, the Santa Cruz Fortress and the beaches of Niteroi. You'll then enjoy lunch (included in the price) at a local restaurant before starting the afternoon portion of the tour. After lunch, you can either go to the Cosme Velho train station passing through the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas district (except on Sundays) or go by van cruising through the Tijuca rainforest up to the 125 foot (38 meter) iconic Christ Redeemer Statue. You'll spend approximately 45 minutes at the statue where you can capture once in a lifetime photo opportunities. After the train ride back down, you'll be dropped back off at your hotel.Alternatively, if you are taking the 6 hour option, start by going straight to Christ Redeemer by Van to catch the views from the top and then drive through Santa Teresa to make your way to Sugar Loaf and get back to the hotel just in time for lunch.Please be mindful when selecting as we offer options with and without tickets.
Rio de Janeiro Full-Day Tour
After an early morning hotel pickup, we will begin the tour with a viewing of the Christ the Redeemer statue without interference from any crowds. On the way, you will enjoy views of Copacabana beach, Botafogo beach and Palácio Guanabara. Before heading up, you'll enter Tijuca Forest, stopping at Paineiras to board vehicles up to Corcovado. The visit to the monument lasts approximately 45 minutes. In case of poor visibility on the summit of the Corcovado, you will make an alternative stop at Mirante Dona Marta (362m or 1188 ft) instead, a place less affected by cloudiness.Then, you'll head to Sugar Loaf continuing to Botafogo beach towards Praia Vermelha, in the district of Urca, passing by the imposing neo-classical buildings like the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the Institute Benjamim Constant for the blind and the National Institute for Mineral Resources. You'll then head to the Sugar Loaf touristic complex to board the cable-car to rich Urca Hill (220m) and Sugar Loaf (396m), staying there for around 30 minutes at the top. Enjoy lunch at Ipanema's restaurant. There will be many different meal options at your disposal. Choose anything from Brazilian steakhouse fare or a light sandwich. You can also use the time to explore Ipanema district.After a visit to the Maracanã Stadium from the outside (you may stop at Bellini's statue for pictures) you will then head to the Sambadrome (the stadium for the city's main Carnival parade).As you continue through the city, you'll see the Lapa Arches, Lavradio street and Avenida Chile. Visit the cone-shaped Metropolitan Cathedral, a major landmark in this Brazilian city and a masterpiece of modern art. Next, visit the Escadaria Selarón – one of the most fascinating staircases in the world. See the São Bento Monastery after, a place of monastic simplicity that is one of the most beautiful architectural complexes in Brazil. There is a surprising contrast between the austere, purposefully simple appearance of the exterior and the richness of the interior highlighting gilded Baroque engravings with plants motifs. See for yourself the exuberant Rococo style in the engraving on the high altar, followed by a view of the cross vaulting and the Chapel of the Santíssimo Sacramento. On your way back to your hotel, looking outward along the Aterro do Flamengo, you'll see the Museum of Modern Art, the Monument to the Fallen in World War II, and the Church of the Outeiro da Glória. You will also be able to see the beaches of Flamengo and Botafogo as you return via Copacabana, Ipanema and Leblon.
Early Access to Christ the Redeemer with Sugar Loaf Upgrade
After early morning pickup from your chosen Rio de Janeiro meeting-point, travel directly to Corcovado Mountain by minivan.Upon arrival at the mountain, enjoy the relative quiet as you stand as one of the first visitors of the day, and then climb 220 steep steps or ride the elevator offering panoramic views. Reach the summit, 2,300 feet (700 meters) high, and behold the famous statue of Christ the Redeemer (or Cristo Redentor). Learn from your knowledgeable guide the history behind the art deco statue, which was unveiled in 1931 and named one of the New Seven Wonders of the World in 2007. Built with concrete and sandstone, the hovering and protective Christ stands 130 feet (39 meters) tall, his arms spanning 98 feet (30 meters). With this Viator Exclusive, your early visit to Corcovado allows you to explore the site before the rest of the public, most of whom travel to the statue by cog train. Spend a leisurely 30 minutes here, with no need to elbow your way around to get that perfect shot until the first train of the day arrives. Whether the day is sunny or cloudy, you'll capture mesmerizing views of the city and beaches.Your tour ends with return to the meeting-point, unless you choose to upgrade to the optional tour below.Optional Sugar Loaf Mountain Tour:Locals and tourists alike differ in opinion on which mountain offers better city views, Corcovado or Rio's other famous peak, Sugar Loaf. It is undisputed, however, that each provides a unique experience.After visiting Christ the Redeemer, travel by minivan for about 30 minutes to a peninsula jutting out into the Atlantic Ocean. Arrive at the base of Sugar Loaf and jump into a glass cable car. On your way up, make a brief stop to marvel at sweeping views of the city, the Rio-Niteroi Bridge, Guanabara Bay and Corcovado Mountain. Then ascend to the top of Sugar Loaf, 1,299 feet (396 meters) high, for views of Copacabana Beach, the Santa Cruz Fortress and the beaches of Niteroi.After a day full of memorable sights, enjoy transport back to the meeting-point.Viator Exclusives combine unique experiences and great deals — from traditional tours to once-in-a-lifetime experiences — and are not available from other 3rd-party online sellers.
Sugar Loaf Mountain Half-Day Tour
The morning tour starts with a panoramic tour of downtown Rio where you'll pass by the infamous Sambadrome, the exhibition area for the renowned Samba schools in Rio. A brief stop is made at the Metropolitan Cathedral, made famous for its unusual pyramid shape. Admire its beauty and rareness from both the outside and the inside! Your panoramic city tour continues with a visit to the traditional Cinelandia Square where you'll tour the various historic buildings such as the Municipal Theater, the National Library and the National Museum of Fine Arts. Head towards the Urca neighborhood, where one of Rio's most iconic symbols is located, Sugar Loaf Mountain. Traveling up Sugar Loaf mountain on a cable car, you'll make a brief stop at a vantage point at approximately 700 feet (215 meters) above sea level. Capture unparalleled panoramic views of the city, Guanabara Bay, the Rio-Niteroi Bridge and Corcovado Mountain. You'll then ascend to the peak of Sugar Loaf for breathtaking views of Copacabana Beach, the Santa Cruz Fortress and the beaches of Niteroi.Please be mindful when selecting as we offer options with and without tickets.
Corcovado Mountain and Christ Redeemer Statue Half-Day Tour
Your half-day tour to Corcovado takes you to the Cosme Velho station to catch the cog train. The steep train journey takes you through the dense Atlantic rain forest of Tijuca to the Art Deco statue of Christ the Redeemer on Corcovado mountain. You'll spend up to an hour here with your tour guide, who will show you the sights of Rio from this incredible mountain-top vantage point. Take your time to check splendid views from the top of Corcovado Mountain and take the best pictures ever. o don't forget your camera! After a wonderful experience, you will be taken back to your hotel in Rio de Janeiro.Please be mindful when selecting as we offer options with and without tickets.
Small-Group Santa Teresa Discovery Tour from Rio de Janeiro
Enjoy discovering the neighborhood of Santa Teresa on this discovery tour from Rio de Janeiro! Get a feel for how locals get around the huge city of Rio as you take the subway downtown with your local guide. Wander through the financial district and visit Carioca Square, once the main source of drinking water in Rio. Then, hop on a tram (the only one in Rio) and head to the neighborhood of Santa Teresa on a 20-minute ride to the top of the hill (Note: The tram is under construction so you will take a bus up to Santa Teresa until the tram is complete).Discover the charm and beauty of Santa Teresa as you wander by foot through the winding, narrow cobblestone streets. Once home to upper-class residents, Santa Teresa is now an artistic hotspot. Admire beautiful architecture learn about the history of the area as you make your way around the neighborhood with your guide. Located on a high hill overlooking Rio, you'll have a perfect view of the city and bay below.As you make your way back down the hill, drop by Carmelitas’ Convent and walk down the famous Selarón Staircase, created by Chilean-born artist Jorge Selarón.