Brazil’s white sand beaches and cerulean seas, verdant rainforests and red-rock canyons, and tropical islands and roaring waterfalls weave a dynamic and dazzling tapestry. The world’s most biodiverse country is absolutely loaded with natural wonder, and it boasts the world’s longest coastline at 7250km (4500 miles) as well. Culture runs through its samba-soaked metropolises and colonial towns and villages, and an addictive rhythm of life permeates throughout its colossal boundaries.

Brazil boasts sophisticated connectivity infrastructure as well – the country is a world leader in electronic voting, for example; and taxi apps like 99 and Cabify hail from here – so plugging in while visiting this South American marvel is mandatory. Here’s a how-to guide to get yourself connected via eSIM, mobile internet and more in one of the world's most captivating places.

Will my phone work in Brazil?

Brazil’s mobile services use GSM/UMTS networks on 850/900/1800/1900MHz. Most phones will work but you do need to ensure your device is quad-band/multiband. Roaming internationally with your home carrier is quite expensive, however. For example, AT&T charges customers $12 per day for unlimited high-speed data, talk and text across over 210 countries. Obtaining a local SIM/eSIM (provided your phone is unlocked) and/or installing a pre-paid eSIM (on phones with eSIM capability) is a far more economic option.

A magical sunset in Brazil's Amazon Rainforest. SL-Photography/Shutterstock

What mobile networks are available in Brazil

There are three main cell phone providers in Brazil:

Vivo - Brazil's largest operator, currently offers the best for 5G connectivity

Claro - The second-largest provider in Brazil

TIM - The third major provider in Brazil

Brazil's cell providers operate across well-developed 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G cellular networks. Most of the country runs on 4G, with 5G limited to larger metropolitan areas and surrounds. Coverage is very good in Brazilian cities, but obviously dead zones occur in a country this big – namely across large patches of the Amazon, Pantanal and extremely rural areas.

Some operators in Brazil will charge a small fee, between R$10–20 ($1.73–3.47), for a physical SIM and/or registration. Pre-paid cellular packages for foreign tourists in Brazil range from TIM’S "Tim Visitor" plans for R$25 ($4.33) for 1.5GB for seven days to Claro’s 4GB + 10 minutes for R$100 ($17.32).

Both plans might be enough for infrequent scrollers, but for power users (streaming, navigating, social media), additional GB should be considered.

The Ponte Estaiada Octavio Frias de Oliveira in São Paulo. R.M. Nunes/Getty Images

How can I get a local SIM card?

Getting connected on the ground in Brazil is easy in theory, though language barriers and ignorance of Brazilian law can jam up the process. All three cellular carriers have physical shops around populated city centers (malls are safe bets); and another popular shop called Lojas Americanas is a good option that works with all operators. You will also find shops and kiosks in bigger Brazilian airports. It’s best to avoid buying local SIMs from independent vendors such as unofficial kiosks and street touts.

Things get tricky from here, though. By law, foreigners can get a prepaid Brazilian SIM/eSIM with just a passport, but many sales representatives will insist on a Brazilian tax ID, known as a C.P.F, in order to set you up with service. In these cases, they are either misinformed about the law or ignoring it, but it happens all too often. Some shops will insert a fake C.P.F. (or a C.P.F. reserved for helping foreigners) while others won’t budge. If the latter happens to you, simply move on to another shop (one is never far away) and try your luck with a different operator and/or salesclerk. It might take a bit of legwork, but you’ll eventually be up and running!

Make sure you are connected before leaving the store as well – some promotions require a text or registration process that might not be clear to a visitor.

Is eSIM available in Brazil and how does it work?

All three Brazilian operators offer eSIMs. Brazil supports international eSIM services as well, so landing with a pre-installed eSIM is the most seamless way to hit the ground connected and to avoid the potential C.P.F. runaround. We recommend Saily as our eSIM partner – use code LP5 to receive 5% off your Saily mobile data plan with plans starting at $3.79.

eSIMs eliminate the need to swap physical cards, providing an easy way to switch networks if exploring different regions of Brazil where coverage varies, or when traveling to neighboring countries. With eSIMs, travelers can also maintain their home number for calls and texts while using the Brazilian eSIM for data. Finally, international eSIMs like Saily allow travelers to bypass the documentation required for local SIMs and eSIMs.

The Largo da Ordem fair in Curitiba's historic downtown. Vinicius Bacarin/Shutterstock

Where can I find reliable wi-fi in Brazil?

Most Brazilian airports have a wi-fi connection, though it’s not always reliable. São Paulo’s GRU Airport offers four hours of free wi-fi, provided by Boingo. Rio de Janeiro’s RIOgaleão International Airport gives passengers one hour of connectivity and so on. In cafes, restaurants and bars in bigger cities, you might find a connection but do not count on it. Hotels, hostels and pousadas (inns) will certainly offer a wi-fi connection around Brazil unless you are in a budget-friendly, isolated Amazonian river lodge or deep in the Pantanal.

As with any public wi-fi connection, be wary of checking any sensitive information (online banking, password-protected accounts and so on) as your information is subject to hacking by cyber criminals.

How fast and reliable is the internet?

According to late 2024 Ookla Broadband Rankings, Brazil’s median fixed broadband download speed was 185.78 Mbps (25th in the world) while the equivalent mobile speed was 85.34 Mpbs (39th in the world). However, like many things in Brazil, economic disparity trickles down to internet speeds as well. According to Ookla, “Research across Brazil shows that affluent individuals often benefit from consistently strong connectivity, while those in lower-income brackets frequently grapple with limited or nonexistent internet access.” Translation: Wealthier areas in big cities tend to enjoy superior connectivity and internet speeds while poorer areas or more rural regions see a noted drop in both. Obviously, you can expect less or no connectivity on most Amazon river journeys and budget lodging options around the swampy Pantanal.

Are there any internet restrictions or censorship laws?

The internet in Brazil is considered partly free. While there are no restrictions on the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) and websites are generally available and uncensored, the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court has been known to step in and suspend apps for various reasons (WhatsApp in 2016, Telegram in 2022, X in 2024) as have internet providers themselves (Claro and Vivo both banned Dutch reproductive rights NGO website Women on Waves in 2019). Politicians have also made frequent attempts to remove critical social media posts.

Do Meio and Conceição beaches in Fernando De Noronha. I love nature! - I love Brazil!/Getty Images

Can I stay connected at major tourist sites?

You can expect wi-fi or a data connection at major museums and other cultural attractions in bigger cities, but you aren’t going to have much luck while visiting stunning lagoons in Parque Nacional dos Lençóis Maranhenses, for example. Connections are rare in the Amazon (outside of major cities), around the Pantanal and deep into Brazil’s myriad national parks. Isolated hot spots like Fernando do Noronha, an island 525km (326 miles) off the coast of Recife, and Jericoacoara, a streets-of-sand village in Brazil’s far-flung northern tip, are well-connected, however.

Will I encounter language barriers when getting connected?

It’s a crapshoot: many Brazilians can handle English-language transactions with little issues, others no. A bit of Portuguese will go a long way. Cellular service provider shops are usually staffed minimally, so there is less chance of encountering supervisors or managers who might be able to step in if the sales associate cannot speak English.

It’s not common for Brazilian cell phone service providers to offer English-language websites (TIM does have a one-page International Visitors section; Claro’s website doesn’t even work on some browsers outside Brazil). English-speaking customer support isn’t common, but there is potential to be passed along to an English speaker or an online chat option, in which case you can use online services like Google Translate or DeepL to communicate.

How much does it cost to stay connected in Brazil?

Staying connected in Brazil is very affordable, especially at early 2025 exchange rates. With local operators, it costs between R$2–4 (US$0.34–0.69) per GB to maintain a local data connection as a visitor. Comparatively, prepaid international eSIMs like Saily, Holify, Airalo and others land on the higher end of that spectrum but once the convenience factor is considered (an immediate connection upon landing, not having to go to a physical shop or deal with language and/or tax ID issues), the value is palpable. Costs to use Saily in Brazil, for example, start at as low as US$4.74 for 1GB for 7 days.

The cable car in the hilly coastal city of Balneario Camboriu in the south of Brazil. Getty Images

What local tech customs or etiquette should I be aware of?

The electrical current is not standardized in Brazil and can be almost anywhere between 110V and 220V. Two types of plugs are used. The most common power points have two sockets (Type C), and most will take both round and flat prongs. Newer builds have transitioned to 3-prong Type N sockets, designed to be the eventual standard across the country. You never know what you are going to get. Carry a converter and use a surge protector with electrical equipment.

Brazilian cell phone etiquette is pretty straightforward, though you might notice Brazilians do not hesitate to answer their phones in almost any situation – during meals, business meetings and so on. Sometimes they will excuse themselves, sometimes not.

How do I contact emergency services if needed?

For emergency services, Brazil has separate numbers depending on the nature of the emergency:

Police: 190 | Fire: 193 | Ambulance: 192

Any useful apps to download for my Brazil trip?

Download 99, Brazil’s answer to Uber and invaluable for rides around town. The app works in major cities across Brazil everywhere except the state of Rondônia.

ClickBus is a Brazilian-founded online booking and long-distance bus route finder.

For restaurant listings across Brazil turn to Veja Comer & Beber, the country’s most popular news weekly. Its listings are the culinary Holy Grail for dining in the country.

