Welcome to Recife
The charming and far more tranquil historic town of Olinda lies on Recife’s northern edge, just 6km from the city center, and many visitors opt to stay in Olinda and visit Recife during the day, or venture into Recife for its animated nightlife.
Top experiences in Recife
Amazing hotels and hostels
Recife activities
Departure Transfer from Cabo de Santo Agostinho to Recife Airport
Book your private transfer from your hotel in Cabo de Santo Agostinho to the Airport Internacional dos Guararapes in Recife. This transfer service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When making a reservation, you must enter the details of your flight and the details of your hotel in Cabo de Santo Agostinho. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will receive a travel voucher to present to the driver. You must connect directly to the supplier within 24 to 48 hours before the shuttle to reconfirm the times and exact location. It's that simple!
Day Trip to Praia dos Carneiros from Boa Viagem, Pina or Piedade
Your tour begins with a pick up from your hotel in Recife at around 8am.Then we will drive south to Praia dos Carneiros on board of a comfortable, air conditioned vehicle which has tv and dvd to show you more of our region and some interesting insights. We will stop in a restaurant in Carneiros which will be our meeting point to then get on board of the boat. Here you can get some food too. of course!Enjoy a 2-hour ride on a Catamaran, big boat with music. After this amazing boat tour you will have approximately 2-hour of free time to have a meal (not included), do some water activities or simply relax and enjoy at your pleasure. At around 3 o´clock in the afternoon we will take you back to your hotel.Take plenty of sunscreen, hats and other protective clothing, and, oh yes, do not forget to bring you swimming suits!
Recife and Olinda - PE
The only 120 km, opens up the beautiful town of Olinda, heritage of humanity, where we willcover its beautiful beaches and visit Alto da Sé, with its historical monuments (churches andmuseums) dating from the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. We will hit the road to Recife,known as the Venice of Brazil, crossed by Capibaribe and Beberibe rivers. We will pass by 13de Maio Park, the Government Palace, Santa Isabel Theater, House of Culture and the seafrontof the famous Boa Viagem Beach.Note: This does not include meal, or entries in churches and / or museums.Attention: For the determination of federal highway police, it is mandatory to carry identitydocuments at all interstate trips. If you are not carrying a photo ID, your shipment will not beallowed on the ride and your ticket will not be refundable.