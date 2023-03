The oldest synagogue in the Americas, Sinagoga Kahal Zur Israel is now a Jewish cultural center and has interesting murals (in Portuguese and English) depicting the role of Jews in Recife’s development. The Jewish community flourished here under the Dutch rule but following the Portuguese reconquest most fled back to Amsterdam, the Caribbean and the colony of New Amsterdam, which would later become New York.

A small stall at the front sells hummus, apple strudel and other traditional products.