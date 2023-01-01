Paço do Frevo

This strikingly red museum is a small and modern house of worship for frevo, the quintessential dance of the Recife Carnaval that is easily identified by its use of colorful small umbrellas. There is a great energy about the place, which offers beautifully designed exhibits together with performances and classes of frevo. Highlights include a permanent top-floor exhibit that features giant Carnaval insignias from Recife's famous blocos (drumming and dancing processions), encased in glass on the floor. Signage is bilingual.

Entry is free on Tuesdays and the first Sunday of the month but expect crowds. There's a good cafe on the groundfloor.