Embaixada dos Bonecos Gigantes

Displays some of the giant fibreglass puppets that feature in the Olinda Carnaval. There's a host of national and international sports and musical stars in addition to many from the political sphere including Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un and Sérgio Moro – the Brazilian judge behind the Lava Jato anti-corruption investigations.

You can buy a combined ticket for R$25 that gives entry to the nearby Embaixada de Permanbuco, which hosts a somewhat less impressive collection of life-sized figures from Northeastern folklore.