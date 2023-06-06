Recife

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Recife (‘heh-see-fee’), capital of Pernambuco, is one of the Northeast’s most exciting cities. It has a vibrant cultural, entertainment and restaurant scene, an intriguing historic center (Recife Antigo), an impressive coastal setting and a fabulous Carnaval. It's a sprawling, urban place of glassy high-rises, crowded commercial areas, thundering traffic and extensive suburbs; if you like your cities gutsy, gritty and proud, Recife is for you. It takes its name from the offshore recifes (reefs) that calm the waters of its ports and shoreline.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Oficina Cerâmica Francisco Brennand

    Oficina Cerâmica Francisco Brennand

    Recife

    Francisco Brennand, born in 1927 into an Irish immigrant family and now considered Brazil’s greatest ceramicist, revitalized his family’s abandoned tile…

  • Paço do Frevo

    Paço do Frevo

    Recife

    This strikingly red museum is a small and modern house of worship for frevo, the quintessential dance of the Recife Carnaval that is easily identified by…

  • Instituto Ricardo Brennand

    Instituto Ricardo Brennand

    Recife

    This scenic museum in Várzea, 11km west of central Recife, contains a huge collection of European and Brazilian art, swords, armor and historical…

  • Museu Cais do Sertão

    Museu Cais do Sertão

    Recife

    Inaugurated in 2014, this bold museum highlights the culture of the sertão (the interior of Pernambuco state), especially as it relates to the godfather…

  • Marco Zero

    Marco Zero

    Recife

    The Marco Zero, a small 'Km 0' marker in the middle of the broad waterside Praça Rio Branco, marks the place where the Portuguese founded Recife in 1537…

  • Pátio de São Pedro

    Pátio de São Pedro

    Recife

    This traffic-free square, lined with bars, restaurants and colorful 19th-century houses, is one of Santo Antônio's more peaceful spots and a good place to…

  • Embaixada dos Bonecos Gigantes

    Embaixada dos Bonecos Gigantes

    Recife

    Displays some of the giant fibreglass puppets that feature in the Olinda Carnaval. There's a host of national and international sports and musical stars…

  • Sinagoga Kahal Zur Israel

    Sinagoga Kahal Zur Israel

    Recife

    The oldest synagogue in the Americas, Sinagoga Kahal Zur Israel is now a Jewish cultural center and has interesting murals (in Portuguese and English)…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Recife

View of a tour boat and a woman free diving at 'Sancho' beach in the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha; the bottom half of the shot shows the diver under water, while the top half shows the boat floating by a rocky shore.

Beaches

Brazil: your guide to adventure activities

Oct 23, 2019 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Recife with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Recife