Museu Cais do Sertão

Inaugurated in 2014, this bold museum highlights the culture of the sertão (the interior of Pernambuco state), especially as it relates to the godfather of forró music, Luiz Gonzaga, who was a major player not only in bringing the music of the region to national prominence but the culture as well.

The museum is divided into thematic spaces covering both the music and life in the sertão and includes recreations of a typical home; interactive, digital and audiovisual exhibits; a karaoke and mixing room; and, most popular, an instrument room, where you can try your hand at an unwieldy accordion.