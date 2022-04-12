Eat
The name of this 598 sq mile (1550 sq km) national park refers to its immense expanses of dunes, which look like lençóis (bedsheets) strewn across the landscape; they stretch 43.4 miles (70km) along the coast and up to 31 miles (50km) inland. Located halfway between São Luís and the Piauí border, it's a spectacular place, especially from about May to September when rain filtered through the sand forms thousands of crystal-clear pools and lakes between the dunes. The lagoons are at their best in June, July and August. The park also includes beaches, mangroves and some interesting fauna, especially turtles and migratory birds.
The main base for visiting the park is the not particularly charming town of Barreirinhas on the picturesque Rio Preguiças near the southeast corner of the park. Other access points – well worth the effort of getting to if you have at least two nights to spend in the area – are the remote villages of Atins and Santo Amaro.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Parque Nacional dos Lençóis Maranhenses.
Eat
Get yourself here by foot, horseback, car, boat, on a tour or any way you can to experience the wonderful grilled shrimp at this rustic culinary…
Eat
Pull up a table on the breezy wooden deck overlooking the river at this excellent local restaurant and choose from a variety of fantastic typical plates…
Eat
The French owners of this riverfront pub-restaurant are trying to raise the bar in Barreirinhas. Several pages of the menu are devoted to cocktails and…
Eat
Tucked away between the main road and the sea, this breezy open-air restaurant on an elevated deck surrounded by greenery hits the mark both in terms of…
Eat
Right on the plaza, this simple place is one of the few restaurants in town that's reliably open. It serves good homestyle Brazilian plates – take your…
Eat
For grilled fish, steaks, pizza, river breezes and live music nightly, head to this open-air terrace on the pedestrianized riverside strip. It's a…
Eat
The best and most atmospheric of Caburé's restaurants serving fresh fish and seafood stews to incoming day-trippers. We especially like the individual…
Eat
If you want a change from rice, beans and meat, this simple place a block from the church serves up a variety of pies.
Eat
A friendly little restaurant right by the river's edge serving up traditional local dishes.
