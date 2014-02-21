Welcome to São Paulo
But in the same breath they’ll tell you they’d never live anywhere else. Let them guide you to their favorite haunts and the reason for this will begin to unfold. Maybe they will introduce you to the city’s innumerable art-house cinemas and experimental theaters. If they’re gourmands, you’ll focus on the smart bistros and gourmet restaurants that make the city a world-renowned foodie haven. If they’re scenesters, double up on espresso before embarking on a tour of raucous underground bars and the 24/7 clubbing scene. Whatever pleasures you might covet, Sampa – as the city is known – probably has them in spades.
This fertile cultural life is supported by Brazil’s biggest and best-educated middle class and further enriched by literally hundreds of distinct ethnic groups – including the largest community of people of Japanese descent outside Japan, the largest population of Italian descendants outside Italy and a significant Arab community fueled mostly by Lebanese and Syrian immigration. There are one million people of German stock, as well, sizable Chinese, Armenian, Lithuanian, Greek, Korean, Polish and Hungarian communities; and, most recently, growing numbers of Peruvians, Bolivians, Haitians and Africans. São Paulo also has the largest openly gay community in Latin America.
An estimated 20 million people live in greater São Paulo, making it the third-largest metropolis on earth. Besides a dizzying avalanche of first-rate museums, cultural centers, experimental theaters and cinemas, Sampa’s nightclubs and bars are among the best on the continent (15,000 bars make for one hell of a pub crawl) and its restaurants are among the world's best. Its relentless, round-the-clock pulse – a close cousin of New York or Tokyo – can prove taxing even for the fiercest hipster. Then again, it may just deliver the charge you need to discover one of the world’s great cities.
Top experiences in São Paulo
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
São Paulo activities
Private Tour: São Paulo City Tour
3-hour tour:The 3-hour option is the ideal way to get a taste for the vast city of São Paulo in a short amount of time. After your guide picks you up by private vehicle at your hotel, head downtown for a brief historical walking tour. See where the city was founded in 1554 at the Pátio do Colégio, a historical Jesuit mission church and school, and stop at Catedral da Sé, a neo-Gothic building from the 20th century that holds up to 8,000 people. Return to your vehicle to continue your sightseeing tour, passing by the Monastery of Sao Bento, a historical site belonging to the Benedictines, who have sung Gregorian chants at mass here since the 16th century. See the 30-story Martinelli building—São Paulo’s first skyscraper—and Banespa Tower, which looks similar to New York’s Empire State building. Pass the churches of St Francis, built during the 18th century, and the Municipal Theatre of São Paulo, the city’s oldest theater and a venue for renowned concerts and operas. Hear from your guide about the São Paulo Law School, the city’s first established university, and admire the Tea Bridge, the 42-story Italian Tower, and City Hall, an imposing building made entirely of travertine marble. Keep an eye out for Brazil’s largest residential building—the Copan, designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer. In addition to these city landmarks, you’ll drive through several interesting areas such as Liberdade, the Japanese district of São Paulo, where Japanese immigrants settled at the beginning of the 20th century; Paulista Avenue, a financial district created at the end of the 19th century, then home to wealthy coffee farmers; and Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo´s main park, which features a peaceful garden landscape designed by Roberto Burle Marx.5-hour tour: If you’ve got an extra two hours, upgrade your tour to include a few additional stops, including markets and neighborhoods. This option includes everything mentioned in the 3-hour tour, plus the followingSee the municipal market, a vibrant building inaugurated in São Paulo in 1932. You'll be introduced Brazil's culinary variety and enjoy the chance to sample dishes, if you like. Perhaps try the famous pastel de bacalhau (fried pastry with salt-cod filling) or a sandwich with more than 14 ounces (400 grams) of mortadela (food and drinks at your own expense). You'll also check out the Vila Madalena neighborhood and Sunset Square, a bohemian area full of artist studios and home to the best murals in town. At Sunset Square, enjoy a view of the city.
City Tour Meet São Paulo
Pacaembu Area: We started the tour at the Pacaembu Football Stadium with a stop and visit inside; Charles Miller Square with a viewing to important neighborhoods.Paulista Area: Panoramic Tour by the Paulista Avenue (financial center) and viewing to the MASP, Trianon Park, Important Buildings and stop to visit the House of RosesIbirapuera Area: Tour with stop to take photos at the Ibirapuera's Park and some monuments: Obelisk, Bandeiras Monument and Palace July 9th.São Paulo Downtown: Panoramic Tour by the Liberdade Neighborhood (Japanese Town) and stop at the Sé Square to visit the Cathedral and the Pátio do Colégio, place where the city was founded. The tour continues crossing the old center, passing by the Church and Monastery of St. Benedict, Municipal Theater, Anhangabaú Valley, Republic Square, Duque de Caxias Monument, São Paulo Concert Hall, as well as other important historic buildings. The tour ends with a stop and visit at the Luz Station and viewing the Luz Park and the Pinacoteca.
Private Arrival Transfer: Guarulhos International Airport to São Paulo Hotels
This easy and efficient one-way private transfer picks you up at Guarulhos International Airport. Once you land, you will be welcomed by your experienced driver and driven directly to your São Paulo hotel. When making a booking, you just need to advise your flight details and your São Paulo accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Don't forget to book your airport departure transfer for your return trip!Price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Departure Transfer: São Paulo Hotels to Guarulhos International Airport
When you're ready to depart for Guarulhos International Airport, this convenient private transfer will take you there directly from your São Paulo hotel – without any hassle!Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Note: price is per person, based on 8 adults per car/vehicle.
São Paulo Private City Tour
Embark on a private city tour of São Paulo City. Enjoy sightseeing by executive car or a van, with a knowledgeable tour guide and take a brief walk through downtown São Paulo. Choose which sights to see in the city for a fully unique and customized experience. View city landmarks like: The Pacaembu Stadium, Paulista Avenue, Ibirapuera Park, Sé Cathedral square, Pateo do Collegio, Luz Station, Liberdade (Japanese neighborhood), Martinelli Building, Municipal Theater, Luz Park and the Municipal Market (panoramic view).This 3 hour tour includes pick-up and drop-off from hotels.
Private Tour: Coffee and Beaches Day Trip from São Paulo
When your guide picks you up at your hotel, drive by private vehicle to the city of Santos located approximately 1-hour from São Paulo. Pass impressive landscapes and interesting structures, with commentary from your guide along the way.Arriving at Santos, drive along the shore with views of the world’s largest beachfront garden as well as the Port of Santos harbor, once the most important in Brazil due to its thriving coffee exportation. Then, head to Old Town to see its main attraction, the coffee stock exchange and the Coffee Museum.Although the Official Coffee Exchange opened in 1914, it wasn’t until 1922 that the unfinished Coffee Palace (Palácio do Café) was inaugurated. Follow your guide on a tour of the building, restored in 1998, and admire the 120-foot (37-meter) clock tower and the gorgeous stained glass panel found on the trading room ceiling.Inside the museum, learn about Brazil’s coffee industry through permanent and temporary exhibits, including coffee sacks, scales and tasting tables on display. If you’d like, enjoy a coffee drink at the museum's Café (own expense); perhaps try an Afogatto – espresso, vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce served with a cinnamon stick! Outside, stroll along the decorative pavement of the boulevard with its coffee bean pattern.Next, take an approximate 10-minute ferryboat to reach the city of Guarujá. Located on Santo Amaro Island, the city boasts dozens of beaches along 14 miles (23 km) of sandy shoreline and is a favorite getaway for São Paulo city dwellers. Visit several wonderful beaches including Asturias, Pitangueiras and Enseada.Depending on your preference, you may spend a bit more time at any one, including Tombo Beach, distinguished for its great waves and restaurant options. This charming beach, bordered by four Atlantic Forest-covered mountains, is a good spot to sunbathe or watch the local surfers expertly navigate the waves.When you’re hungry for lunch, your guide will recommend a selection of local eateries. You’ll have your choice of casual options such as Bar do Dinho, with great portions of seafood, as well as more sophisticated venues like Rufino’s, considered the best seafood restaurant in Guarujá.When you’ve had your share of fun in the sun, your guide will return you by private transport to your hotel in São Paulo.