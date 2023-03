This covered market is a belle epoque confection of stained glass and a series of vast domes. Inside, a fabulous urban market specializes in all things edible. It’s also a great place to sample a couple of classic Sampa delights: mortadella (Italian sausage) sandwiches at Bar do Mané or Hocca Bar, and pasteis (fried, stuffed pastries).

Wandering the various stalls here, sampling as you go and taking in the sights and sounds of everyday Paulistano moving and shaking, is one of Sampa's great joys.