With 46 stories, this skyscraper just south of the Praça da República is the tallest in the city center. You have three options to see the view: weekdays from 3pm to 7pm, the building charges a R$30 fee for top access (includes a welcome drink); after 7pm daily for R$35 you can visit the bar at Terraço Italia – which offers some of São Paulo's mightiest views; or book lunch or dinner at Terraço Italia's restaurant (the priciest option).