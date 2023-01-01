Farol Santander

For one of Sampa’s best panoramas, head to the top of this 161m-high skyscraper, Brazil’s version of the Empire State Building – completed in 1939 and most famously known as the Banespa (Banco do Estado de São Paulo) building. Book tickets online in advance.

The observation deck on the top floor offers spectacular views of the city and renovations have added cafes, a 21st floor skate park and exhibitions – highlights include a panorama of São Paulo's skyline made up of junk by Vik Muniz and a three-minute historical film screened in a mirrored cinema room. There's also a trendy R$4000 per night loft bookable on Airbnb.