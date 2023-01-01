Across the street from the Parque da Luz sits one of São Paulo's most stunning structures, a classic late-Victorian train station constructed with materials entirely shipped in from Britain and completed in 1901. These days, it has been returned to something close to its original splendor – it's the neighborhood that needs a bit of restoration! Estação da Luz services São Paulo’s extensive suburban lines, with a long tunnel linking it to the Metrô Luz .