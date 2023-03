This grand turn-of-the-century beaux arts–style working railway station (actually completed in the 1930s) houses the Pina_Estacão, an annex of the Pina_Luz hosting Sampa's three best contemporary art halls. Also here is the powerful Memorial da Resistência, occupying cells where dissidents were tortured during Brazil’s military dictatorship, and the state-of-the-art Sala São Paulo.