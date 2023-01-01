Museu da Língua Portuguesa

Half of Estação da Luz has been given over to this museum, with fascinating permanent exhibits documenting the rise of the Brazilian language as distinct from European Portuguese, as well as creative temporary installations celebrating Brazilian literature.

A horrible fire – started by a short-circuited lamp – destroyed the top two floors of the museum in late 2015 and much of its collection (which was thankfully digitized). The museum is currently undergoing a massive restoration that is expected to be finished by the end of 2019 – you can follow its progress on a timeline on its newly launched web site.