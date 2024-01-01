Inside Estação Júlio Prestes, the powerful Memorial da Resistência includes occupying cells where dissidents were tortured Brazil’s military dictatorship by the now defunct DEOPS-SP (State Department's Political and Social Order of São Paulo) from 1940 to 1983.
Memorial da Resistência
São Paulo
