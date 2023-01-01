Museu de Arte Sacra

The best of its kind in Brazil, this museum includes works by renowned 18th-century sculptor Antônio Aleijadinho, along with some 1000 other ecclesiastical pieces from the 17th to the 20th centuries curated from an 18,000-strong archive. The museum is housed in the 18th-century Luz monastery, which is one of São Paulo’s best-preserved buildings of the period.

A newer annex houses an amazingly large and elaborate Neapolitan manger scene (10am to 11am & 2pm to 3pm only) fashioned from 1620 18th-century figurines – one of the world's three most important nativity scenes. It's 50m from Metrô Tiradentes.