This elegant neoclassical museum, formerly known as Pinacoteca do Estado but modernly rebranded 'Pina_Luz' (with the underline!) in 2017, houses an excellent collection of Brazilian – and especially Paulista – art from the 19th century to the present. Works include big names such as Portinari and Di Cavalcanti, and it has an excellent permanent collection of modernist Brazilian art. There is a lovely cafe that faces adjacent Parque da Luz.

Pina_Estacão, its temporary exhibition annex, is housed in nearby Estação Júlio Prestes.