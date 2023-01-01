Relatively unknown and blissfully uncrowded, the unassuming Casa Amarela is part NGO handicraft shop, part two-table romantic cafe and part tiny Museu Xingu. The last of these has one the world's best collections of artifacts from Irmãos Villas-Bôas, a three-brother Brazilian activist team who were the first white men to come in contact with upper Xingu river indigenous communities of the Amazon.

They were responsible for the preservation of South America's first indigenous reserve, Parque Indígena do Xingu, in 1961.