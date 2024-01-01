Casa das Rosas

São Paulo

LoginSave

Housed in a classic mansion in the style of the coffee barons, this cultural center was originally built in 1928 by Ramos de Azevedo, the ‘starchitect’ of his era. The house, which hosts occasional art exhibits and concerts, is a reminder of what Av Paulista was like before it went vertical.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Edifício Copan

    Edifício Copan

    1.68 MILES

    Copan was designed by late modernist master Oscar Niemeyer. The building, with its serpentine facade and narrow brises soleil (permanent sunshades), is…

  • Mercado Municipal

    Mercado Municipal

    2.24 MILES

    This covered market is a belle epoque confection of stained glass and a series of vast domes. Inside, a fabulous urban market specializes in all things…

  • Museu de Arte de São Paulo

    Museu de Arte de São Paulo

    0.99 MILES

    Sampa’s pride, this museum possesses Latin America’s most comprehensive collection of Western art. Hovering above a concrete plaza that turns into an…

  • Mosteiro São Bento

    Mosteiro São Bento

    2 MILES

    Among the city’s oldest and most important churches, São Bento dates to 1598, though its neo-Gothic facade dates only to the early 20th century. Step…

  • Farol Santander

    Farol Santander

    1.87 MILES

    For one of Sampa’s best panoramas, head to the top of this 161m-high skyscraper, Brazil’s version of the Empire State Building – completed in 1939 and…

  • Pina_Luz

    Pina_Luz

    2.62 MILES

    This elegant neoclassical museum, formerly known as Pinacoteca do Estado but modernly rebranded 'Pina_Luz' (with the underline!) in 2017, houses an…

  • Museu Xingu

    Museu Xingu

    0.95 MILES

    Relatively unknown and blissfully uncrowded, the unassuming Casa Amarela is part NGO handicraft shop, part two-table romantic cafe and part tiny Museu…

  • Estação da Luz

    Estação da Luz

    2.54 MILES

    Across the street from the Parque da Luz sits one of São Paulo's most stunning structures, a classic late-Victorian train station constructed with…

View more attractions

Nearby São Paulo attractions

1. Japan House

0.02 MILES

You can't miss the stunning facade of this Av Paulista newcomer. Its sliding vertical plank entrance sits in stark contrast to the surrounding concrete…

2. SESC Paulista

0.05 MILES

This 2018 cultural addition to Av Paulista offers the best free view you're going to get of the country's most important avenue: the 17th floor terrace…

4. Museu Xingu

0.95 MILES

Relatively unknown and blissfully uncrowded, the unassuming Casa Amarela is part NGO handicraft shop, part two-table romantic cafe and part tiny Museu…

5. Mirante 9 de Julho

0.96 MILES

Behind MASP, this formerly abandoned architectural bridge, that sat dormant for 60 years across one of the city's most important avenues, was reopened in…

6. Parque Siqueira Campos

0.98 MILES

Just off Paulista across from the Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP) lies Parque Siqueira Campos, a beautifully designed and maintained park that re…

7. Museu de Arte de São Paulo

0.99 MILES

Sampa’s pride, this museum possesses Latin America’s most comprehensive collection of Western art. Hovering above a concrete plaza that turns into an…