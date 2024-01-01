Casa das Rosas

Housed in a classic mansion in the style of the coffee barons, this cultural center was originally built in 1928 by Ramos de Azevedo, the ‘starchitect’ of his era. The house, which hosts occasional art exhibits and concerts, is a reminder of what Av Paulista was like before it went vertical.
