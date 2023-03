This fine museum, the best of three belonging to Universidade de São Paulo's Museu de Arte Contemporânea, is housed in the Oscar Niemeyer–designed former motor vehicle department building (Detran) and possesses what is arguably the country’s best collection of Brazilian art since 1960. It includes an extensive sculpture collection, paintings, prints, photographs and objets d'art.

The new rooftop restaurant, Vista, offers flabbergasting panoramic views.