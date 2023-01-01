São Paulo's most expansive green space and a much-loved urban oasis for Paulistanos, Parque Ibirapuera is a leafy 2 sq-km park in Vila Mariana. In addition to being an obvious focal point for recreation, fitness and picnics, it's also a thriving cultural hub that's home to several worthwhile museums and architecturally significant buildings. The park also hosts São Paulo's world class arts fair, Bienal de São Paulo. To get to the park, take the metro to Vila Mariana station and then bus 775-A ‘Jardim Aldagiza.’

You can download the park's helpful app as well at www.parqueibirapuera.org/ibiraconservacao/aplicativo-do-parque.