One of Parque Ibirapuera's most noticeably unique structures is Oscar Niemeyer's Marquise do Ibirapuera. It's a wavy, 620m-long and 15m- to 80m-wide marquee supported by 121 columns that connects some of the park's most significant buildings such as Museu Afro-Brasil, Pavilhão OCA, Pavilhão das Culturas and Pavilhão Ciccillo Matarazzo (Bienal). It is considered one of Niemeyer's most significant pre-Brasília works.

For obvious reasons, it is popular with skateboarders, rollerbladers, cyclists and other wheeled tricksters.