You can't miss the stunning facade of this Av Paulista newcomer. Its sliding vertical plank entrance sits in stark contrast to the surrounding concrete and steel, under the nose of a massive mural by local street-artist Kobra, depicting architect Oscar Niemeyer – who would no doubt approve – on the building behind. A Japanese government initiative, this contemporary art, gastronomy and technology cultural center houses stunning temporary exhibitions, a cafe and a top-end sushi restaurant by acclaimed chef Jun Sakamoto.

Even the gift shop is worth a browse, offering exquisite Khochosai Kosuga–designed bamboo wallets, chopsticks and containers that are works of art themselves.