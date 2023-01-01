Instituto Moreira Salles

A 2017 artistic addition to Av Paulista, this striking, R$150 million, vertical museum and cultural center is a real treat for photography fans – three floors of galleries are home to oft-changing exhibitions from some of the world's most renowned shutterbugs.

The building itself, with its plexi-like see-through facade, took home an award for best architecture work in São Paulo from the Paulista Association of Art Critics. It also houses an art cinema, viewing terrace and the excellent new Balaio IMS.