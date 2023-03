Occupying the exact spot where São Paulo was founded in 1554 by Jesuit brothers José de Anchieta and Manoel da Nóbregra, this mission is actually a 1950s replica of the monastery that once stood here.

Inside, you'll find a nice little collection of original relics from the city’s first days, as well as an interesting set of drawings that chart the city’s growth over the last five centuries; and a tranquil cafe.