The village’s sandy streets are wedged between a broad beach, a series of grassy hills and the majestic Pôr do Sol (Sunset) dune, a towering mountain of sand that affords one of South America’s most stunning sunsets. It is here each evening that Jeri’s allure climaxes: a crowd swells – drinks in hand from an enterprising local with a cocktail cart – at what is allegedly one of the earth's few locations where you can see the rare phenomenon known as the ‘Emerald Sunset,’ which is when the tip of the setting sun turns bright green for the final instant before it slides below the horizon. Bring your camera. You'll need it regardless!
Jericoacoara's isolated position, inside a far-flung national park at the top edge of the country, is unique. We hope when the new Jericoacoara airport (30km away in Cruz municipality) opens in the near future, it will not lead to a transformation that shatters Jeri's otherwordly allure. The airport is at least well outside the national park.
Jeri itself is closed to unauthorized vehicles, though there is still more traffic than there should be. The main streets (of sand) run parallel to each other, westward towards the beach. In the middle is Rua Principal. To the north are Rua do Forró (where buses arrive) and then Rua da Igreja (also called Rua da Matriz); to the south (the dune side) are Rua São Francisco and Rua das Dunas.
A private one way transfer from Jericoacoara to your Fortaleza Hotel or Pinto Martins Fortaleza International Airport. Experienced driver greets you at your hotel. A comfortable safe and convenient transfer as you are driven straight to your accommodation in Fortaleza or the International airport. The vehicle is an air conditionded Toyota pickup with a capacity for up to 4 passengers with suitcases. Transfer available 24 hours a day, trip duration is between 4 and 5 hours depending on traffic and is available year-round. Departure time from Jericoacoara is 7 hours before your scheduled flight. Full names of passengers. hotel name and address required.
For 25 days, check out the best highlights of Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil with a group of new friends. Roam the gorgeous streets of Buenos Aires, visit a traditional ranch in Uruguay, gape at massive Iguassu Falls, hike across the car-free island of Ilha Grande, soak up some culture in Salvador, and bliss out on the picture-perfect beaches of Jericoacoara. Nature, beaches, cities, nightlife, food, and friends: this one's got it all.
How do you possibly sum up an epic 73-day adventure throughout the entire continent of South America? From a unique homestay in the Amazon, to the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu, glittering Buenos Aires nightlife, the majesty of Iguassu Falls, and the mystery of Nazca, this massive tour is the perfect introduction to a whole (and incredibly exciting) portion of the world. Take this South America journey with a group of similar adventurers to yourself and be reminded why you started travelling in the first place.
Imagine experiencing Brazil. Ok, now imagine experiencing virtually all of it and you've pretty well summed up this absolutely incredible 26-day whirlwind tour of nearly all the country's highlights. Start off discovering why Rio is a favourite city for anyone who's been. Feel the vibrations (in your heart) from the rumble of Iguassu Falls. Then head north into the Amazon to explore the lush jungle. After find yourself in Chapada NP finding waterfalls, caves, and parts of yourself you'd long forgotten. From party time in the cities, to some serious beach time along the coasts, this is the right (aka best) way to do iconic Brazil.
This quick nine-day tour of northern Brazil hits loads of highlights north of Rio. Samba dance and sip caipirinhas beside the turquoise waters of the Atlantic coast, discover the gorgeous old buildings of Salvador, Bahia, and find out once and for all why Rio's so famous for its nightlife. The tour maximizes time by including two short flights to skip long, overnight bus rides. Hop on board and see Brazil north of Rio.
If you're going to come all this way to grab hold of Brazilian and Argentine culture, do it the right way with this 22-day trip. It's a once-in-a-lifetime cultural, beach, and natural adventure. Trek through the stunning Chapada Diamantina National Park, stay for two nights in the inner Amazon, stand in front of the thundering Iguassu Falls, and explore the exhilarating cities of Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador. Go big.