Fernando de Noronha

While religion, science and philosophy continue to battle out what happens when we die, in Brazil there is little discourse on the subject: heaven plays second fiddle to the 21-island Fernando de Noronha archipelago. Located in the Atlantic, 326 miles (525km) from Recife and 217 miles (350km) from Natal, Noronha's natural beauty holds its own against any tropical locale in the world. With crystal-clear waters, rich marine life – including the highest known concentration of resident dolphins in the world – and spectacular tropical landscapes, it’s in a Brazilian class all of its own. The country’s ‘beach bible,’ Guia Quatro Rodas Praias, awards five stars to just five beaches in the whole country – and three are right here.

It's the perfect place to get away from the crowds and do very little at all. Not that there's a shortage of activities; hikes along deserted beaches, snorkeling with turtles and sailing cruises await those visitors who manage to get up off their towels.

Explore Fernando de Noronha

    Baía do Sancho

    The most stunning stretch of sand on an island of magnificent beaches, Baía do Sancho is a protected cove of brilliant turquoise waters backed by forest…

    Praia do Leão

    The wildest of Noronha's big three, broad and rugged Praia do Leão is perhaps the one place that best encapsulates Noronha's impressive isolation. It's a…

    Baía dos Porcos

    Diminutive Baía dos Porcos is the smallest of Noronha's signature beaches and has just 30m of golden sands divided by dark volcanic rocks facing…

    Forte dos Remédios

    Easily the best preserved of the island’s Portuguese forts, Forte dos Remédios is well worth a visit and has great views from its hilltop above Vila dos…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Fernando de Noronha.

