Covering around 70% of the main island and all the surrounding sea, Parque Nacional Marinho de Fernando de Noronha contains most of the archipelago's must…
Fernando de Noronha
While religion, science and philosophy continue to battle out what happens when we die, in Brazil there is little discourse on the subject: heaven plays second fiddle to the 21-island Fernando de Noronha archipelago. Located in the Atlantic, 326 miles (525km) from Recife and 217 miles (350km) from Natal, Noronha's natural beauty holds its own against any tropical locale in the world. With crystal-clear waters, rich marine life – including the highest known concentration of resident dolphins in the world – and spectacular tropical landscapes, it’s in a Brazilian class all of its own. The country’s ‘beach bible,’ Guia Quatro Rodas Praias, awards five stars to just five beaches in the whole country – and three are right here.
It's the perfect place to get away from the crowds and do very little at all. Not that there's a shortage of activities; hikes along deserted beaches, snorkeling with turtles and sailing cruises await those visitors who manage to get up off their towels.
Explore Fernando de Noronha
- PParque Nacional Marinho de Fernando de Noronha
Covering around 70% of the main island and all the surrounding sea, Parque Nacional Marinho de Fernando de Noronha contains most of the archipelago's must…
- BBaía do Sancho
The most stunning stretch of sand on an island of magnificent beaches, Baía do Sancho is a protected cove of brilliant turquoise waters backed by forest…
- PPraia do Leão
The wildest of Noronha's big three, broad and rugged Praia do Leão is perhaps the one place that best encapsulates Noronha's impressive isolation. It's a…
- BBaía dos Porcos
Diminutive Baía dos Porcos is the smallest of Noronha's signature beaches and has just 30m of golden sands divided by dark volcanic rocks facing…
- FForte dos Remédios
Easily the best preserved of the island’s Portuguese forts, Forte dos Remédios is well worth a visit and has great views from its hilltop above Vila dos…
- MMuseu a Céu Aberto da Tartaruga Marinha
Based at the Centro de Visitantes in Vila do Boldró, this open-air museum has displays on sea turtles by the Projeto Tamar (Tamar Project; www.tamar.org…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Fernando de Noronha.
See
Parque Nacional Marinho de Fernando de Noronha
Covering around 70% of the main island and all the surrounding sea, Parque Nacional Marinho de Fernando de Noronha contains most of the archipelago's must…
See
Baía do Sancho
The most stunning stretch of sand on an island of magnificent beaches, Baía do Sancho is a protected cove of brilliant turquoise waters backed by forest…
See
Praia do Leão
The wildest of Noronha's big three, broad and rugged Praia do Leão is perhaps the one place that best encapsulates Noronha's impressive isolation. It's a…
See
Baía dos Porcos
Diminutive Baía dos Porcos is the smallest of Noronha's signature beaches and has just 30m of golden sands divided by dark volcanic rocks facing…
See
Forte dos Remédios
Easily the best preserved of the island’s Portuguese forts, Forte dos Remédios is well worth a visit and has great views from its hilltop above Vila dos…
See
Museu a Céu Aberto da Tartaruga Marinha
Based at the Centro de Visitantes in Vila do Boldró, this open-air museum has displays on sea turtles by the Projeto Tamar (Tamar Project; www.tamar.org…