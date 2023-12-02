A sunset cable car ride, a thundering waterfall, or exploring the world’s most important ecosystem by riverboat are just a handful of the lasting memories waiting to be made on a family vacation in Brazil.

Pepper that in with treats of pão de queijo (cheese bread) and brigadeiro (chocolate truffle) throughout the day, and you’ve got a trip that's perfect for kids of all ages. Here’s what you need to know about travel in Brazil with children.

Kids will love the thrill of spotting wildlife from Brazil's many waterways © MesquitaFMS / Getty Images

Is Brazil good for kids?

Brazil is a fascinating country with an immense wealth of natural beauty and ecological interest for budding naturalists. If you have the kind of kids that will happily talk your head off about wildlife, they will love a trip to Brazil’s wilder regions.

On the other hand, if you’re just looking for a relaxing vacation to take a load off, Brazil’s got that too, with plenty of adrenaline pit stops mixed in to satisfy restless teenagers.

Brazil is also an incredibly welcoming culture when it comes to families, and children are widely accommodated in restaurants and other public spaces. You should have no issues rolling a stroller down the boulevard in Rio and most won’t bat an eye if you need to breastfeed while out and about.

It’s generally easy to find playgrounds and other entertainment for kids, not only in parks but also in supermarkets. Brazil even celebrates Children’s Day, a mid-April holiday with fun fairs and other parties taking place all over the country.

That said, all travelers should keep safety top of mind when traveling in Brazil, kids or no kids. The most common risk to travelers in Brazil is petty theft, so be sure to leave expensive jewelry at home and keep your phone and other electronics tucked away.

From beaches to rainforest, the diverse landscapes of Brazil are likely to appeal to curious young minds © Ingo Rösler / Getty Images

Which region in Brazil is best for kids?

Brazil is a huge country and you’ll meet very few Brazilians who have traveled the length of the Atlantic coast and deep into the jungle and interior savannas, so there’s no need to try to see it all on one visit.

Beachside cities like Rio de Janeiro and Florianopolis are great choices for a trip to Brazil with kids, but if you have teenagers don’t discount a visit to inland São Paulo’s Beco do Batman, a street art mecca embedded in a funky, artsy neighborhood.

Whether your idea of an epic adventure is a trek through the jungle or snorkeling on a colorful reef, there’s plenty of natural beauty to explore and a huge regional diversity when it comes to climates and ecosystems.

Beyond the dense rainforest canopies, you can also find mountains of sand in northeastern states like Ceará and Rio Grande do Norte — these dunes are usually never far from gorgeous and family-friendly beach resorts.

On the coast between Rio and São Paulo, there are lots of beach vacation centers in Ubatuba and Ilhabela, and if you fly south to Foz de Iguaçu, you can visit a monumental waterfall, and take a quick trip across the border to add Argentina and Paraguay stamps to your passport.

Brazil's many beach resorts are ideal for some family time © Pollyana Ventura / Getty Images

Best things to do in Brazil with babies and toddlers

Visit the puppet museum in Olinda

Near Recife, Olinda is a historic city with a downtown that’s been recognized as a Unesco World Heritage Site.

It’s known for its larger-than-life puppet processions during Carnaval and babies and toddlers can get an up-close look at these papier-mâché creations at the Casa dos Bonecos Gigantes de Olinda, a museum where these colorful and charismatic figures are on display year-round.

Stay at a family-friendly beach resort

There’s perhaps nothing more Brazilian than taking off for the ocean and enjoying a long vacation with your toes in the sand. One of the most relaxing ways to travel with a baby or toddler is by staying at one of the all-inclusive resorts found all over the country.

Club Med is particularly highly regarded for its kids programs and in Brazil, it has two coastal resorts (near Rio de Janeiro and Salvador) and a lake resort near São Paulo.

Look out for capybaras

Native to Brazil, capybaras may be the world’s largest rodent, but they are also the most adorable. They are common wild animals and can sometimes be spotted in public parks, usually near bodies of water as they are semi-aquatic animals.

While they look cute and cuddly, and their online reputation represents their calmer side, they can get aggressive. Make sure your child gives them space and do not approach them in an uncontrolled environment.

Treat your kids to the best view in Brazil with a ride on the cable car up Sugarloaf Mountain © Raphael Koerich / 500px

Best things to do in Brazil with kids

Take the cable car to Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro

There really is no better view of Rio than the one you get from the top of Sugarloaf Mountain. The cable car ride to the top is broken up into two parts, first stopping at Morro da Urca, where there are a few shops and restaurants, and then continuing up to the summit, where a mindblowing 360-degree view awaits to amaze the family.

Walk the planks of the waterfall at Foz do Iguaçu

Located at the meeting point of three countries, Foz do Iguaçu in the south of Brazil is the world’s largest waterfall system, comprising nearly 300 waterfalls.

It’s a marvel of nature and while boat rides are available on the Argentina side, the Brazilian side has impressive and secure boardwalks where you can get a view from the top of the falls.

Snorkel off the beaches of Porto de Galinhas

With such a long coastline, you can imagine that there are stunning places to snorkel all over Brazil, but one of the best is located in the north in the beach town of Porto de Galinhas, an hour south of Recife. It's lined with coral reefs and natural pools that you can easily walk to from the shore.

With adrenaline sports on the sand dunes and at sea, the northeast of Brazil is a great place to go with adventurous tweens and teens © Pollyana Ventura / Getty Images

Best things to do in Brazil with tweens and teenagers

Travel on a riverboat ride in the Amazon

A trip to the Amazon offers an opportunity to get an up-close look at the world’s largest rainforest and its biodiversity. If you’re going to go to this adventure haven, you have to get on a boat.

There are multiday cruises that embark from Manaus, but for something more budget-friendly, you can also go on short day trips that will take you to find pink river dolphins and visit the Encontro Das Águas, the two-toned meeting place of two rivers.

Go for a dune buggy ride in Nordeste

For adrenaline-seeking tweens and teens, a dune buggy ride in Brazil is an amazing way to explore. You can find buggy operators in areas where dunes are plentiful like Natal, Jericoacoara and Lençóis Maranhenses. Make sure to bring your bathing suit, in case you come across any scenic swimming holes.

Take a kite surfing lesson in Ceará

Where there are dunes, there tends to also be wind and that makes the northeastern region of Brazil one of the best destinations for kitesurfing in the world. Sign your teen up for a kitesurfing class in Cumbuco for a high-flying beach adventure.

Planning tips for family travel in Brazil

Renting a car is the easiest way to travel around Brazil, especially when you’re exploring multiple towns along the coast or in the northeast. However, if you are budget-minded or not keen on driving, many long-distance bus services are extremely comfortable and safe for families.

Brazilians are generally very friendly to foreigners and kids are widely welcomed and accommodated. You can find many buffet and churrasco-style restaurants with rates for children — these are also great for picky eaters.

Healthwise, the risk of getting sick is low if you’re sticking to major cities and population centers, but it’s always a good idea to make sure everyone in the family is caught up on their travel shots, especially if you plan to visit densely forested and wetland areas like the Amazon.