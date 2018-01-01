Welcome to Manaus
Manaus is no colonial gem, but does have some genuinely rewarding sights, including a leafy zoo with as many animals out of the cages as in them, and a beach-and-museum combo that gets you out of the city center. It’s a place to stock up on anything you forgot to pack, or to refill your tank with beer and internet after a week in the forest.
You can book jungle tours from Manaus, mostly three to six day excursions, ranging from budget to upscale. Plenty are run by honest professionals, but the city is also full of slippery touts whose tours are not only miserable and a waste of money, but often dangerous – see our tips for avoiding scams.
Another bit of advice: don't get stuck in Manaus! It's strangely easy to forget that a city of three million people is not, in fact, a very logical place to experience a natural wonder like the Amazon. Remember there are many places, both upriver and down, that are fairly easy to reach and may offer something closer to the Amazonian adventure you've been imagining.
Rio Negro Cruise from Manaus to the Amazon River
Discover the Rio Negro and the Amazon region by boat on this river tour from Manaus. After pickup from your Manaus hotel, your cruise begins as you float past the Port of Manaus. Observe typical Amazon boats filled with goods to be delivered to the local market, and admire gorgeous views of the city from the water. Travel along the river, making your way to point where the Rio Negro meets the Amazon River, a spot known as the Meeting of the Waters. Stop briefly to witness this amazing natural sight where the two distinct rivers flow side by side. The contrasting colors of the rivers – black and brown – stay separate for more than 3 miles (5 km). Continue along the Rio Negro to Janauari Ecological Park, located about 45 minutes by boat from Manaus. See the famous Amazon water plant Victoria Regia, and then enjoy lunch at a floating restaurant. After lunch, explore even more of the Rio Negro on a motorized canoe ride along the small creeks of the river. Ride through a maze of submerged trees, vines and flowers with your knowledgeable guide before hopping back on your boat for the return trip to Manaus.
Full Day Trip in The Amazon
At 8:30am a shuttle will be waiting for you at your hotel to take you to the port of Manaus where we will change and board a speed boat (River Bus) that will depart at 09:00 towards the meeting of the waters where the Rio Solimões and Rio Negro bump and run side by side without mixing. After admiring this phenomenon we begin to ascend the Rio Negro towards “January Ecological Park " where we will stop for lunch, take a walk to see the water Lilies and explore the small channels with visit to a Caboclo house. After this activity we continued to ascend the Rio Negro to reach the place where you will interact with the dolphins (freshwater dolphins).Returning to Manaus you still have a stop at the “Tupé beach” to visit the tribe " Dessana " where you will have the opportunity to see some of the native customs and appreciate an "indigenous Ritual " return to Manaus with arrival schedule of 5pm.
3-Day Jungle Adventure Tour
Day One [The room does not have AC].Morning: 8:30am - Pick-up from the lobby of your hotel 9:00am - Departure from Manaus port by speed boat (regular transportation, approx. 30 min) crossing the Rio Negro to the village of Cacau Pirera. You will travel by car (approx. 50 minutes) to the village of Paricatuba. From this village you will travel by motorized canoe to the Lodge (located approx. 85 km from Manaus)12:00pm - Arrival at lodge and lunch.Afternoon: After lunch with our bilingual guide you will take a canoe trip through small creeks and go fishing for piranhas. A nocturnal expedition will allow you to see alligators and other wildlife that are hidden during the day time. Evening: Dinner Day TwoMorning:Breakfast, followed by an educational jungle walk for approx. 2.5 hours. During the walk the guide will teach you about medicinal plants and the trees of the Amazon rainforest. The high altitude means different plant life, bigger trees and a dense forest.Afternoon:Return to the lodge for lunch. After lunch, take a paddling canoe trip through small channels (Igarapés) or flooded lands (Igapós), depending on the season.Day ThreeMorning:Early sunrise tour, breakfast and a visit to the home of local natives. These "Caboclos" maintain a traditional lifestyle and they are proud people who are happy to share their way of living. Here our guide will also explain about local farming techniques. Back to lodge, lunch and free time for swimming in the tea-colored waters of the Rio Negro and prepare to travel back to Manaus arriving around 5:00 pm.Include:2 Dinners, 3 lunches,2 breakfast
Manaus City Sightseeing Tour
Discover the Brazilian city of Manaus on this guided sightseeing tour! As you see the sights, learn about the history and culture of this Amazon city from your expert guide. After pickup from your Manaus hotel, begin your city tour by driving along the scenic riverfront to Manaus’ floating port. See the Municipal Market (Mercado Municipal), where you'll find everything from fruits and vegetables to clothing and hand-crafted goods. Then, stop at the Rio Negro Palace , which was once the official residence of the governor. Next, visit the Indian Museum, where you'll see a variety of displays showcasing indigenous artifacts. Learn about the traditions and culture of the Manaus indigenous people as you walk through the museum. Your last stop is the stately Teatro Amazonas (Amazon Theatre), Manaus’ renowned opera house. This large, beautifully designed building first opened in the late 1800s during Brazil’s rubber boom. After visiting the Teatro Amazonas, you'll be transported back to your hotel.
Amazon Rainforest Survival Tour from Manaus
Get the ultimate Amazon Rainforest experience on this guided survival-skills tour! Receive hands-on training and survival tips from your expert naturalist guide and learn how to conquer your surroundings – a perfect tour for adventure lovers! After pickup from your Manaus hotel, head by boat toward the village of Tupé to begin your adventure. Put your survival skills to the test as you explore the rainforest with your guide, who’ll teach you about the lush vegetation and wildlife. Learn which native trees you can eat fruits and nuts from, like the açai palm berry tree, the maracuja (a passion fruit tree) and the Brazilian nut tree. Discover leaves and roots that can be used as medicine and find out how to locate sources of clean water for safe drinking. You’ll also learn which plants to avoid, as well as how to build traps to catch small animals. Take a break to enjoy an authentic Brazilian lunch (included) at a local restaurant before hopping in a canoe for a scenic trip through the small channels of the Amazon. Test your newfound plant-identification skills and learn about more types of vegetation. Then, visit the home of a local Amazonian resident in a village and discover the village's traditions and culture. After your Amazon adventure, head back to Manaus by boat and take your survival knowledge home with you!
Shared Round-Trip Transfer: Eduardo Gomes International Airport
Book your round-trip transfer between the Eduardo Gomes International Airport and your Manaus hotel for a stress-free beginning and end to your Amazon experience. When you arrive in Manaus, avoid the stress and confusion of trying to find your way around a new city after a long flight. Instead, relax and let your professional, English-speaking driver take you to your hotel in comfort. When it’s time to go back to the airport at the end of your stay, enjoy the same convenient, professional transportation service.When making a booking for this shared round-trip transfer between the Eduardo Gomes International Airport and your Manaus hotel, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!