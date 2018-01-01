Welcome to Ubatuba
The town itself, known simply as 'Centro,' is perhaps uninspiring, save for its handsome waterfront promenade, pretty bay views and a few small beaches, but there is no shame in basing yourself here while you explore the northern and southern coastlines – and there's plenty of action at night along Rua Guarani, the main drag.
Ubatuba activities
North Coast Tour - Green Coast
We will start the tour picking up you at your hotel or in a place of your convenience early in the morning and take the beautiful highway to the North Coast of São Paulo toward Ubatuba or São Sebastião, where you can find many options to enjoy your tour. As the tour is private you can choose what you prefer to do: light trekking in the Atlantic Rain Forest, relax on the gorgeous beaches or see the local culture and other many options. Details Distance from SP: about 200km / 3.5 hours Cities: Ubatuba, Caraguá, São Sebastião. Tour Duration: 10/12 hours. Details: private tour by car or van with a bilingual guide. Inclusions: hotel pickup and drop-off / private car/ bilingual guide/ water/ car insurance / entrance fees. Exclusions: Food and Beverages / Lunch /Towels.