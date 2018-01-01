Tour to Iguassu Falls Argentinian Side

Visit to Argentinian Falls begins with a local guide meeting you at your hotel lobby. This small group size is comprised of 12 people, and the local language is Portuguese, but the guide will be able to speak Spanish and English too.Your tour guide will introduce himself and give you a short explanation about what will happen in the tour. It will be necessary to stop to a exchange house to get some Argentinian Pesos. The Iguazu National Park entrance fee (USD 30) can be paid only with local currency and it´s not included in the tour. Then cross the border between Brazil and Argentina where passports are required. The guide will help with customs, making the process faster.Arrive at the Falls Area (Cataratas Area) and the local expert will guide you to the three available circuits. Walk about 300 meters to the central station where we board by train with one stop at the Cataratas Station before our final destination, the Devil's Throat Station. The station gives access to Devil's Throat Circuit (or Union Fall), considered as one of the largest falls with 78 meters high and an enormous volume of water. The trail has a total of 2000 meters per round trip. Then we will return to the Cataratas station where we have access to the Upper Circuit. With over 1400 meters of walking trail, it will be a flat and easy walk through the sub-tropical forest of Iguaçu National Park.After Upper Circuit we will take a break for a few minutes, as our next circuit requires a bit more physical effort. This trail has nearly 2000 meters with high difficulty due to the steps found through the path. This view is from inside the canyon of the Iguazu River where you will be watching the falls from below, and sometimes you can feel the mist from the falls. After a 6-hour walk through different trails of the Iguazu Park, return to your hotel in Foz do Iguaçu in Brazil.