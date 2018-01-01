Welcome to Foz do Iguaçu
Foz do Iguaçu activities
Argentinian Iguassu Falls Day Trip from Foz do Iguaçu
There's not much in the world that compares to the 275 waterfalls that make up stunning Iguassu Falls, which straddles the border of Brazil and Argentina and sits not far from Paraguay. On this tour, you'll travel from Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, to Iguazú National Park in Argentina to explore the Upper Circuit, Lower Circuit and Devil's Throat. Lower Circuit: The Lower Circuit is composed of a trail approximately 0.8 miles (1.3 km) long that allows you to get close to some of the smaller waterfalls on the Argentinian side. Walking along the trail, which is equipped with both restrooms and snack bars, you'll get close to the Carlos Bozzetti Waterfall and be able to take some great photos. Upper Circuit: The Upper Circuit, which is wheelchair accessible, allows you to see the top of the majestic falls on the Argentina side and enjoy a breathtaking panoramic view of the area. The view stretches from the Argentinian falls to San Martin Island and parts of the Brazilian falls. Devil's Throat: Devil's Throat is where the largest amount of water pours through Iguassu Falls. At an impressive altitude of 262 feet (80 meters), Devil's Throat is a must-see Iguassu Falls feature. Thanks to the newly built catwalk, you can get pretty close to this site!
Tour to Iguassu Falls Argentinian Side
Visit to Argentinian Falls begins with a local guide meeting you at your hotel lobby. This small group size is comprised of 12 people, and the local language is Portuguese, but the guide will be able to speak Spanish and English too.Your tour guide will introduce himself and give you a short explanation about what will happen in the tour. It will be necessary to stop to a exchange house to get some Argentinian Pesos. The Iguazu National Park entrance fee (USD 30) can be paid only with local currency and it´s not included in the tour. Then cross the border between Brazil and Argentina where passports are required. The guide will help with customs, making the process faster.Arrive at the Falls Area (Cataratas Area) and the local expert will guide you to the three available circuits. Walk about 300 meters to the central station where we board by train with one stop at the Cataratas Station before our final destination, the Devil's Throat Station. The station gives access to Devil's Throat Circuit (or Union Fall), considered as one of the largest falls with 78 meters high and an enormous volume of water. The trail has a total of 2000 meters per round trip. Then we will return to the Cataratas station where we have access to the Upper Circuit. With over 1400 meters of walking trail, it will be a flat and easy walk through the sub-tropical forest of Iguaçu National Park.After Upper Circuit we will take a break for a few minutes, as our next circuit requires a bit more physical effort. This trail has nearly 2000 meters with high difficulty due to the steps found through the path. This view is from inside the canyon of the Iguazu River where you will be watching the falls from below, and sometimes you can feel the mist from the falls. After a 6-hour walk through different trails of the Iguazu Park, return to your hotel in Foz do Iguaçu in Brazil.
Iguassu Falls Sightseeing Tour from Foz do Iguaçu
Leave Foz do Iguaçu behind and head into Iguacu National Park. One of the most incredible natural wonders on the planet, Iguassu is taller than Niagara Falls – and twice as wide – and consists of 275 cascading falls spread out over nearly 2 miles (3.2 km) in a horseshoe shape. The average flow of the waterfalls amounts to approximately 2.6 million gallons (10 million liters) per second.One of Iguassu’s most famous features, Devil´s Throat is the largest waterfall in the region and is best seen from the Brazilian side. Here, you'll watch as 14 falls drop 350 feet (107 meters) with such force that a 100-foot (30-meter) tall cloud of mist stays permanently suspended overhead. This is the area famous for rainbows, and great photo opportunities abound!For a close-up view of the falls, you can walk through the subtropical forest of Iguacu National Park to the base of Salto Floriano. Here, you can take the elevator to the top of the falls, or walk out over the falls at Salto Union.
Iguassu Falls Tour: Hike, 4x4 Jungle Ride, Waterfall Boat Ride
Explore the Iguassu Falls region in a car, on foot and from a boat -- what more could you want from a Brazilian adventure tour? Departing from your Foz do Iguaçu hotel, you'll head first to Iguaçu National Park and hop in an open-top vehicle for a scenic off-road drive through the jungle. Your guide will point out different species of flora and fauna as you go and answer any questions you may have. Be on the lookout for diverse tropical vegetation including orchids, bromeliads and centenarian trees. Wild animals inhabit the area, as well, so keep an eye out for those too! Then, hop out of the vehicle and join a short hike (optional) that leads down a trail and to a waterfall. On a warm day, the waterfall, which measures approximately 65 feet (20 meters), is the ideal location for a quick swim. Next on the agenda is a floating safari. Jump in a boat and head upriver for unbeatable views of the Brazilian side of Iguassu Falls. The boat maintains a relatively slow speed, which allows you to photograph and film the surrounding scenery. Cruise past Devil's Throat and the Three Musketeers Falls, and prepare to get a little wet – your captain will be navigating pretty close to the falls!
Foz do Iguaçu Round-Trip Airport Transfer
You will be met at the airport and taken directly to your hotel in Foz do Iguaçu. A bilingual English- and Spanish-speaking representative will greet you when you clear airport customs, and your Iguassu Falls vacation can start!When you’re ready to go back to the airport at the end of your trip, you’ll enjoy the same convenient service from your hotel.
Iguassu Falls Panoramic Helicopter Flight
Your helicopter adventure begins with pickup from your hotel in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil. Upon arrival at the helipad, you'll be given a safety briefing and all necessary equipment. Then, jump in the helicopter, and your unforgettable Iguassu Falls flight will begin! First, you'll fly over the Visitor's Center on the Brazilian side of the falls. Then, heading towards the national park, you'll be able to see the surrounding jungle expand deep into Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. You'll capture some great photos of the rivers flowing through what seems like never-ending forest! You'll then make your way towards the falls and fly as close to them as possible. Watch from above as the 275 waterfalls pump water into the Iguassu River below. Enjoy the aerial views of both the Brazilian and Argentinian side of the falls, as well as Devil's Throat (the largest waterfall in the region), San Martin Island and San Martin Waterfall (the second largest). Your pilot will circle around the falls a few times to allow each passenger to shoot photos from every possible angle.