Geothermal Highlights Tour to WaioTapu and the Maori Geothermal village -Rotorua

Geothermal Highlights Tour If you have been to Rotorua before, or have seen geysers in Yellowstone or Iceland and want something slightly different, then this is a tour worth considering. Your tour starts from the end of the wharf, just outside the port's pedestrian gate. Pick up from the port area Transport in a small air-conditioned mini bus with a full commentary from your professional guide Stop to admire spectacular beaches and volcanoes Hear about New Zealand’s unique ecology created by 80 million years of isolation Pass through kiwi fruit orchards and hear about their economic importance to the region Learn about Maori culture, how they got to New Zealand and who their ancestors were (Polynesians populated many of the Pacific Islands, including Hawaii, Samoa, Tonga and Tahiti and even got as far east as South America) Visit the ‘Geothermal Wonderland’ of Wai-o-Tapu and time permitting, see Lady Knox geyser erupt (at 10:15 every day) Lunch at Wai-o-Tapu (not included) Drive to Rotorua and the Geothermal Village of Whakarewarewa. Have a fully guided tour of the village and see how the local Maori still use the boiling water for cooking, heating and bathing. Time permitting you have the option to enjoy a 30-minute cultural show. After Whakarewarewa, you will have a short guided tour of Rotorua, the lake front, Government Gardens and the old bath house, built after the 1886 eruption of Mt Tarawera. Drive back to your ship. Relaxing and sitting back as you go through rolling country side, native forest, pine plantations and landscape sculpted by numerous volcanic eruptions. Price includes drive/guide, entry to Wai-o-Tapu and Whakarewarewa, full commentary, pick and drop off at the port, entry to Te Puia, a bottle of mineral water and Wi-Fi on request