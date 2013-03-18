Welcome to Samoa
Geographically and culturally, this small nation is considered the heart of Polynesia. Though the missionaries of the 1800s were enormously influential, the country has nevertheless clung to Fa’a Samoa (the Samoan Way), making it one of the most authentic and traditional of all Pacific societies: in some parts of the islands you’re more likely to see someone juggling fire than a house with walls.
Despite its isolation, Samoa offers accessible adventures. From the relative ruckus of Apia to the soul-stirring silence of Savai’i, you’ll find a paradise that is safe, sweet and easy to get around.
Half-Day North Coast Savaii Island Tour
This half-day tour covers the north coast of Savaii and begins when you are picked up from the Salelologa Wharf or your local Salelologa hotel. Your tour will begin with a visit to the colourful Salelologa Market before heading off northwards. You will have brief stops at various natural attractions and areas of historical significance such as Sapapalii where Christianity was first introduced to Samoa, and local coastal freshwater springs. The drive northwards is a delightful ride through many neat scattered coastal villages, opportunities for taking photos can be made along the way. The highlight of this tour includes arriving at the Saleaula lava fields which are now 100 years old. Following this you will visit a turtle reserve where the opportunity to get into the water with these amazing creatures and swim with the turtles is provided. The Letui Pe'ape'a cave is the last stop, which is home to a local swiftlet population which was almost wiped out in the recent 1990’s cyclones, these graceful birds have found haven in a fascinating cave which is one of many naturally formed lava tubes. You will then be taken back to the Salelologa Wharf or your local Salelologa hotel.
Half-Day Sightseeing and History Tour of Apia Township & Surrounds
After pick up from your hotel the tour will start at Mulinu’u the sacred burial grounds of the chiefly families of Samoa followed by a viewing of Parliament House, Independence Monument, Lands & Titles Court, the German Monument (where the German flag was raised) and onto the landing site of the first Catholic Missionary to Samoa. The Tour then continues through the University of the South Pacific Agricultural Campus where cross breeding of varieties of crops are experimented (drive through campus). You will then stop at the Moamoa Theological College to view a very old church with exquisite stained glass windows. The last stop on the tour is at Robert Louis Stevenson’s former home which is now a museum. Set in magnificent gardens and housing artifacts from the period when he was residing in Samoa the colonial style house has a lot of history and very interesting stories are told by the guides. You will enjoy walking around and absorbing the atmosphere of times gone by.