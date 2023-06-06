'Upolu

To Sua ocean trench in Upolu, Samoa, South Pacific, Pacific

Overview

Enchanting Upolu may be small in size, but it’s huge on options. Beach-bumming or bushwalking? Resort cocktails or billiard-hall beers? Diving or do-nothing? Whatever floats your holiday boat, odds are you’ll find it here.

  • To Sua ocean trench in Upolu, Samoa, South Pacific, Pacific

    To Sua Ocean Trench

    'Upolu

    This outrageously photogenic spot is a Samoan icon; skip it to your everlasting regret. Though the first thing you'll see upon entering the grounds is To…

  • Maketi fou (new market) scenE

    Maketi Fou

    Apia

    Abuzz with local merchants, shoppers, loiterers and men slamming it down over games of mu (Samoan checkers), this 24-hour market is a must-see shopping…

  • Papase’ea Sliding Rocks

    Papase’ea Sliding Rocks

    'Upolu

    Kids and adults have a brilliant time skimming down these natural slides – actually small waterfalls – into blessedly cool waterholes; you'll hear happy…

  • Samoa Cultural Village

    Samoa Cultural Village

    Apia

    Though this 'village' is open every weekday, it's the interactive sessions that are an absolute must. Knowledgable and extremely affable hosts take…

  • Sopoaga Falls in Samoa

    Sopo’aga Falls

    'Upolu

    The 54m-high Sopo’aga Falls empty themselves into an enormous gorge close to where the Main South Coast Rd meets Le Mafa Pass Rd. The well-signposted…

  • O Le Pupu-Pu’e National Park

    O Le Pupu-Pu’e National Park

    'Upolu

    The name of this 29-sq-km national park means ‘from the coast to the mountaintop’. There are some superb (if rough) hikes to be had here. A trail (six…

  • Uafato Conservation Area

    Uafato Conservation Area

    'Upolu

    The 14 sq km of wild and rugged terrain that comprise the Uafato Conservation Area boast untouched rainforest that marches down from Upolu’s northeastern…

