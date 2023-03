Though this 'village' is open every weekday, it's the interactive sessions that are an absolute must. Knowledgable and extremely affable hosts take visitors through all aspects of Samoan cultural and traditional life, with workshops on weaving, woodworking, siapo cloth making, traditional tatau, dance and music. Guests are also treated to an 'ava (kava) ceremony and lunch from the umu (hot-stone oven).

The village is tucked away behind the Samoa Tourism Authority's information fale.