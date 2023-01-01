Mt Vaea National Reserve

Robert Louis Stevenson's final resting place is adjacent to the museum that bears his name. Follow the signs for the path – known as the 'Road of Loving Hearts' – to the tomb. At the first unmarked fork, turn left. The path soon forks again: the right-hand trail (30 minutes) is steeper but shorter; the left-hand trail (50 minutes) is gentler but still involves a final slippery section. At the top you’ll be greeted by wonderful views of Apia, Stevenson's stately Victorian tomb, and clouds of vicious mosquitoes.

Cool off after after your hike with a dip in the natural swimming hole that was once the author's pool; it's right near the museum carpark.