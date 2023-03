Looming over the harbour, this lofty cathedral is breathtakingly beautiful. Originally constructed in 1884, the building was recently rebuilt at an estimated cost of ST13 million: it’s a hefty price tag for a country that isn’t exactly rolling in it, but the devout believe its ornate timber-crafted ceilings, dazzling stained-glass windows and gaspingly huge interior (2000-person capacity; it previously held 400) make it priceless.