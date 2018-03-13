Welcome to Tel Aviv
TLV's biggest draw is its strip of fine beaches, but it’s also home to Unesco-listed Bauhaus buildings, historic Jaffa (Yafo) with its fascinating Arab heritage, the quiet Neve Tzedek quarter and trendy Florentin. Expect everything from art galleries to military museums, upmarket bistros to simple hummus joints, peaceful parks to pumping bars. Cranes and skyscrapers may point the way forward, but it's still a city with its feet firmly on the ground. A few days here is fun, but a week can be a revelation – don't miss it.
Top experiences in Tel Aviv
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Tel Aviv activities
Masada and the Dead Sea Day Trip from Tel Aviv
Your day tour begins with a descent into the Judean desert, a barren wilderness in the heart of the Holy Land. En-route, you will pass the Inn of the Good Samaritan, before ascending by cable car to reach the mountaintop site of Masada. The cliff's remoteness and difficult approach made it a perfect fortress, and it was here that King Herod built two fortified palaces over 2,000 years ago. After exploring the archeological ruins of Masada with your guide, you will continue to the Dead Sea past the Ein Gedi oasis and the ancient settlement of Qumran. Here you'll have the opportunity to view the many caves where approximately 900 parchment documents of religious significance were discovered - the fabled Dead Sea Scrolls. The Dead Sea is the next stop, where you'll have approximately two hours to relax on the mineral beach and enjoy the surreal experience of floating in the salt-rich water, 400m (1,312 ft) below sea level! Don't miss the chance to have a mud bath in the world's richest source of natural salts. You will also have the opportunity to purchase Dead Sea skin care products at duty-free prices from the famous Ahava laboratory.The drive back to Tel Aviv and see the ancient city of Jericho, referred to in the Hebrew Bible as the 'City of Palm Trees,' from the Old Roman road which links Jerusalem and Jericho.Combining ancient and natural wonders, Israel's top day trip is not to be missed!
Day Tour to Jerusalem and Bethlehem from Tel Aviv
Departing from Tel Aviv in your air-conditioned coach, your first stop is the Mount of Olives for scenic views over Jerusalem. From this vantage point you can see the Dome of the Rock at the Temple Mount Esplanade, where heaven is said to meet earth.Pass the Garden of Gethsemane before continuing to the walls of the Old City. Here you will enter through the Armenian Quarter, and see the famous Western Wall (Wailing Wall) which functions as an open-air synagogue for thousands of worshippers. Crossing over to the Christian quarter, you can follow the route of the Via Dolorosa. Look out for the 14 Stations of the Cross as you trace Jesus' steps to the site of his crucifixion at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.After a short walk back along the ancient Byzantine main street, your overview of Jerusalem concludes in the Jewish Quarter of the Old City, where your air-conditioned coach will be waiting to take you the short 6-mile journey south to Bethlehem.The hub of the religious activity in Bethlehem is the Manger Square which is flanked by the Church of the Nativity and also the Mosque of Oman - significant sites of importance for the different people that live in the town. At the Manger Square you can walk on the ground where Jesus was laid down after his birth, and see the places of significance from nativity stories. Visit the Greek and Catholic churches, before an hours drive back to Tel Aviv.
Nazareth, Tiberias, Sea of Galilee Day Tour from Tel Aviv
Set off from Tel Aviv in your air-conditioned coach to the town of Nazareth, where you will visit popular Holy Land sites such as the Church of the Annunciation (where the Angel Gabriel visited the Virgin Mary) and the Church of St Joseph’s Carpentry.Continuing north through the small village of Kafer Kana, your Holy Land day trip passes the Church of the Multiplication by the Sea of Galilee, where Jesus’ miracle of the loaves and fishes and the feeding of the 5,000 took place.Stop on the shores of the Sea of Galilee to explore the ancient fishing village of Capernaum, and discover the ruins of the celebrated great Synagogue where Jesus first taught his followers.Finally, travel via the coastal city of Tiberias to reach Yardenit – a sacred site at the southern end of the Sea of Galilee where the River Jordan flows down to meet the Dead Sea. Many Christian visitors to the region feel a deep connection to the River Jordan; as such it is possible to be baptized here, as part of the tour. Passing the stunning Mt. Tabor, your tour returns to Tel Aviv.Whatever your religion, no trip to Israel is complete without seeing these Holy Land places of such historical and cultural importance!
Israel Day Tour of Old City Jerusalem, Dead Sea from Tel Aviv
Begin with a pickup by climate-controlled coach from your Tel Aviv hotel, and travel to Jerusalem to begin your day trip. After entering through the city walls, see the famous Western Wall (Wailing Wall) which functions as an open-air synagogue for thousands of worshippers, before walking the pilgrimage route of the Via Dolorosa. Look out for the 14 Stations of the Cross as you trace Jesus' steps to the site of his crucifixion at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.After, your air-conditioned coach will be ready to pick you up, and in just under an hour you'll be at the Dead Sea for some relaxation time. Here you will have approximately two hours to walk around the mineral beach and enjoy the surreal experience of floating in the salt-rich water, 400m (1,312 ft) below sea level! Don't miss the chance to have a mud bath in the world's richest source of natural salts. Your highlights of Israel day trip will head back to Tel Aviv, seeing the historical city of Jericho (City of Palm Trees) en-route. Combining ancient and natural wonders, Israel's top day trip is not to be missed!
Caeserea, Rosh Hanikra and Acre Day Trip from Tel Aviv
Head off first to Caesarea, the beautiful fishing port which was transformed into a Roman Capital capital by King Herod. Your visit includes a walking tour of the many archeological ruins, excavations and majestic Roman theater of the city that was named for Augustus Caesar, and is best explored on foot.Continue to Haifa, Israel’s third city which is set on and around the magnificent Mt. Carmen. The most striking landmark here is the immaculate Baha'i Gardens, created as a tranquil memorial to the founders of the Baha’i faith.From here you will travel up towards the Lebanon border to the rock formations of Rosh Hanikra, where impressive white cliffs meet the Mediterranean Sea. The action of the sea on the soft rocks has created a rich labyrinth of caves and limestone grottos, which you will have the chance to stroll around and explore. The Rosh Hanikra grottos are part of the Achziv Natural Reserve, and you may be lucky enough to catch sight of loggerhead turtle and bats – two examples of the native wildlife in this place of natural wonders.Your day trip from Tel Aviv concludes with a visit to the city of Acre. The city is often referred to as Akko, which means ‘until here’, illustrating the fact that it was historically the furthest point of in the Israeli Kingdom. Here you will visit the Crusader underground city and crypt, a complex world of underground tunnels and halls which were used by the Knights of St John as their headquarters. Before heading back to Tel Aviv, you will walk back through the Old City Market, where can pick up a souvenir of your day of discovery.
Old and New Jerusalem Day Trip from Tel Aviv
Leave your centrally located Tel Aviv hotel in an air-conditioned coach for an approximate 90-minute journey to Jerusalem, the world’s holiest city. On arrival, visit the Mount of Olives for stunning views over Old Jerusalem and the Temple of the Mount, where Solomon’s Temple, destroyed in 586 BC, and the Second Temple, which was ruined by the Romans in 70 AD, once stood. Next, pass the Garden of Gethsemane, Church of All Nations, and the ancient Jewish cemetery on a drive through the Kidron Valley to Old Jerusalem. Enter the Old City on foot through the Zion Gate and walk through the Armenian Quarter to the Jewish Quarter. Here, see the well-preserved Byzantine Cardo, the city’s ancient main street said to date from the 6th century AD.View the Western Wall, known as the Wailing Wall, where Jews have prayed since the destruction of the Second Temple, and see the cracks in its stones where thousand of pilgrims push their hand-written prayers. From here, cross into the Christian quarter and walk along the Via Dolorosa (no. 5-14), the path Jesus is said to have taken to his crucifixion. See the Stations of the Cross and admire the beautiful Church of the Holy Sepulchre, believed to mark his crucifixion site. After leaving the Old City via the Jewish Marketplace and Jaffa Gate, your final stop is at the Holocaust Museum in New Jerusalem. Head inside to view its moving displays on the suffering of Jews during WWII — a deeply moving experience.Lastly, return to your coach and head back to Tel Aviv for a drop-off at your hotel.Please note: Fridays, Saturdays and Jewish holidays the Holocaust museum is closed, this will be replaced with a visit to Mount Zion and Gethsemane church