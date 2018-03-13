Old and New Jerusalem Day Trip from Tel Aviv

Leave your centrally located Tel Aviv hotel in an air-conditioned coach for an approximate 90-minute journey to Jerusalem, the world’s holiest city. On arrival, visit the Mount of Olives for stunning views over Old Jerusalem and the Temple of the Mount, where Solomon’s Temple, destroyed in 586 BC, and the Second Temple, which was ruined by the Romans in 70 AD, once stood. Next, pass the Garden of Gethsemane, Church of All Nations, and the ancient Jewish cemetery on a drive through the Kidron Valley to Old Jerusalem. Enter the Old City on foot through the Zion Gate and walk through the Armenian Quarter to the Jewish Quarter. Here, see the well-preserved Byzantine Cardo, the city’s ancient main street said to date from the 6th century AD.View the Western Wall, known as the Wailing Wall, where Jews have prayed since the destruction of the Second Temple, and see the cracks in its stones where thousand of pilgrims push their hand-written prayers. From here, cross into the Christian quarter and walk along the Via Dolorosa (no. 5-14), the path Jesus is said to have taken to his crucifixion. See the Stations of the Cross and admire the beautiful Church of the Holy Sepulchre, believed to mark his crucifixion site. After leaving the Old City via the Jewish Marketplace and Jaffa Gate, your final stop is at the Holocaust Museum in New Jerusalem. Head inside to view its moving displays on the suffering of Jews during WWII — a deeply moving experience.Lastly, return to your coach and head back to Tel Aviv for a drop-off at your hotel.Please note: Fridays, Saturdays and Jewish holidays the Holocaust museum is closed, this will be replaced with a visit to Mount Zion and Gethsemane church