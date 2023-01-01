Once known as the Diaspora Museum and recently revamped as the Museum of the Jewish People, Beit Hatfutsot is located on the leafy campus of Tel Aviv University. Opened in 1978, the museum recounts the epic story of the Jewish exile and global Jewish diaspora using objects, photographs, audiovisual presentations and databases. Permanent exhibitions include Heroes, an interactive exhibit on Jewish greats such as Einstein (for children), and Hallelujah!, displaying intricate models of synagogues from past and present.

The museum includes the Feher Jewish Music Centre, the Douglas E Goldman Jewish Genealogy Centre (where visitors can register their family tree) and a Visual Documentation Centre, the largest database of Jewish life in the world. There are temporary exhibitions in the lobby; the core exhibition is also being renovated (scheduled to be completed in 2019).

A testament to the faith and courage that has preserved Judaism for centuries, Beit Hatfutsot is one of Israel's most comprehensive museums and visitors will need a few hours to get around. The museum can be reached by taking a train to Tel Aviv University and walking to Gate 2.