Design Museum Holon

Ron Arad's elongated and extremely elegant swirl of red concrete and steel is one of Greater Tel Aviv's most striking examples of contemporary architecture. Inside, the museum includes two spaces that house regularly refreshed temporary exhibitions showcasing fashion, furniture and other design. Collections cover contemporary and historical design from around the world. There's also a cafe and design store.

Although Holon is a rather dreary, working-class suburb of Tel Aviv, the museum represents the city’s goal to transform itself into a centre of culture and education. It’s in the east of town near the library, Mediateque and the Holon Institute of Technology. To reach the Design Museum, take buses 89 or 71 from Tel Aviv, get off at the Holon Mall on Golda Meir St, and it’s a short walk to the museum, behind Mediateque.