Spread over 20 acres, Superland is a newer and much larger theme park than its Tel Aviv branch, Luna Park. If travelling with children, it's worth taking the short 30-minute trip out of Tel Aviv to come here. Attractions include water rapids, roller coasters, bumper cars, a pirate ship and even a bungee jump.

Book in advance online for a discount. To get here, take lines 2 or 85 of the Ha'Ir pink taxis from Rishon LeZion (5.30NIS). From Tel Aviv, take bus 80 which terminates at the car park of Superland.