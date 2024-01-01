Old Jaffa Visitors Centre

Sometimes called 'Jaffa Tales', this small visitor's centre is actually an archaeological excavation site in a chamber underneath Kedumim Sq. Here, you can view partially excavated remains from the Hellenistic and Roman era and learn about more than 4000 years of Jaffa's colourful history in a virtual experience.
28.59 MILES
Next to the ornate tomb of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat is a new museum that bears his name. Divided into two parts, the first half traces…
2.58 MILES
The modern ‘envelope’ building by American architect Preston Scott Cohen is one of many reasons to visit this impressive gallery located on the eastern…
3.85 MILES
Park HaYarkon is Tel Aviv's answer to Central Park. Joggers, cyclists, skaters, footballers and frisbee-throwers should head for this 3.5-sq-km stretch of…
0.27 MILES
In recent years, lots of energy has gone into giving Jaffa's Old City a tourism-triggered makeover, and the results are undeniably attractive. However,…
2.17 MILES
South from Hilton Beach, this is Tel Aviv's main beach. Well equipped with sunloungers, ice-cream shops, an outdoor gym and beach restaurants, it's…
3.35 MILES
Ron Arad's elongated and extremely elegant swirl of red concrete and steel is one of Greater Tel Aviv's most striking examples of contemporary…
1.51 MILES
Nestled between the tranquil streets of the Yemenite Quarter and the creative corridor of Nahalat Binyamin St, Tel Aviv's busiest street market is, in…
8.49 MILES
The long stretch of white sandy beaches from the marina to the Apollonia National Park is the main pull for people coming to Herzliya. Thanks to its sheer…
0.05 MILES
The most prominent building in Jaffa, this beautiful cream-painted Franciscan church was built in the 1890s on the ruins of the Crusader citadel and is…
0.07 MILES
Built in the 18th century, this imposing stone building just south of Kedumim Sq originally served as a hostel for Jewish pilgrims arriving at Jaffa and…
0.09 MILES
This pleasant grassy knoll has a panoramic view of the Tel Aviv seafront as its backdrop. The small amphitheatre in the centre of the park hosts free…
0.16 MILES
One of the oldest known harbours in the world, the port of Jaffa was mentioned in the Bible (as Joppa) and was once the disembarkation point for pilgrims…
0.17 MILES
Beyond the sea wall is a cluster of blackened rocks, the largest of which is named after the goddess Andromeda. According to Greek mythology, Andromeda…
0.26 MILES
Not quite Big Ben, this Ottoman clock tower was funded by residents to mark the 25th anniversary of the reign of Sultan Abdulhamid II (1876–1909). The…
0.27 MILES
0.34 MILES
With spectacular views across the water to Jaffa, this beach takes the title for Tel Aviv's coolest stretch of sand thanks to the city's hipsters who hang…