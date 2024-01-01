Old Jaffa Visitors Centre

Tel Aviv

Sometimes called 'Jaffa Tales', this small visitor's centre is actually an archaeological excavation site in a chamber underneath Kedumim Sq. Here, you can view partially excavated remains from the Hellenistic and Roman era and learn about more than 4000 years of Jaffa's colourful history in a virtual experience.

