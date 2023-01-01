HaPisgah Gardens

This pleasant grassy knoll has a panoramic view of the Tel Aviv seafront as its backdrop. The small amphitheatre in the centre of the park hosts free music concerts every Saturday in July and August after 9pm. The bizarre white neo-Mayan sculpture on one of the hills depicts the fall of Jericho, Isaac’s sacrifice and Jacob’s dream.

Connecting the gardens to the reconstructed centre of Old Jaffa is the Wishing Bridge. If you feel lucky, touch your zodiac sign on the rail, look towards the sea and make a wish; it may come true.