Park HaYarkon is Tel Aviv's answer to Central Park. Joggers, cyclists, skaters, footballers and frisbee-throwers should head for this 3.5-sq-km stretch of grassy parkland, the city's largest green space, along the Yarkon River. The Sportek Centre here has a climbing wall, basketball courts, a skate park and trampolines. Starting from Tel Aviv's Old Port, the park opens out into wide fields and a large lake as you get closer to Ramat Gan.

The park is also home to the Meymadion Water Park, and it's the venue for most of Israel's biggest music events, hosting acts like Radiohead, The Rolling Stones and more, as well as the annual open-air Opera in the Park.